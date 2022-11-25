Lirik Lagu Hung Up on a Dream - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hung Up on a Dream

[Verse 1]

Well, I remember yesterday

Just drifting slowly through a crowded street

With neon darkness shimmering through the haze

A sea of faces rippling in the heat

[Verse 2]

And from that nameless changing crowd

A sweet vibration seemed to fill the air

I stood astounded staring hard

At men with flowers resting in their hair

[Bridge]

A sweet confusion filled my mind

Until I woke up only finding everything was just a dream

A dream unusual of its kind

That gave me peace and blew my mind

And now I'm hung up on a dream

[Verse 3]

They spoke with soft persuading words

About a living creed of gentle love

And turned me on to sounds unheard

And showed me strangest clouded sights above

[Verse 4]

Which gentle touched my aching mind

And soothed the wanderings of my troubled brain

Sometimes I think I'll never find

Such purity and peace of mind again

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Odessey and Oracle

Tahun: 1968