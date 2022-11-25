Lirik Lagu Hung Up on a Dream - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hung Up on a Dream
[Verse 1]
Well, I remember yesterday
Just drifting slowly through a crowded street
With neon darkness shimmering through the haze
A sea of faces rippling in the heat
[Verse 2]
And from that nameless changing crowd
A sweet vibration seemed to fill the air
I stood astounded staring hard
At men with flowers resting in their hair
[Bridge]
A sweet confusion filled my mind
Until I woke up only finding everything was just a dream
A dream unusual of its kind
That gave me peace and blew my mind
And now I'm hung up on a dream
[Verse 3]
They spoke with soft persuading words
About a living creed of gentle love
And turned me on to sounds unheard
And showed me strangest clouded sights above
[Verse 4]
Which gentle touched my aching mind
And soothed the wanderings of my troubled brain
Sometimes I think I'll never find
Such purity and peace of mind again
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Odessey and Oracle
Tahun: 1968
