Lirik Lagu Care of Cell 44 - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Care of Cell 44

[Verse 1]

Good morning to you

I hope you're feeling better, baby

Thinking of me

While you are far away

Counting the days

Until they set you free again

Writing this letter

Hoping you're okay

[Verse 2]

I saved you the room

You used to stay in every Sunday

The one that is warmed

By sunshine every day

And we'll get to know each other

For a second time

And then you can tell me

'Bout your prison stay

[Chorus]

Feels so good

You're coming home soon

[Verse 3]

It's gonna to be good

To have you back again with me

Watching the laughter

Play around your eyes

Come up and fetch you

Saved up for the train fare money

Kiss and make up

And it will be so nice

[Chorus]

Feels so good

You're coming home soon

[Bridge]

We'll walk in the way we used to walk

And it could be so nice

We'll talk in the way we used to talk

And it could be so nice

[Verse 4]

It's gonna be good

To have you back again with me

Watching the laughter

Play around your eyes

Come up and fetch you

Saved up for the train fare money

Kiss and make up

And it will be so nice

[Chorus]

Feels so good

You're coming home soon