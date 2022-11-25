Lirik Lagu Care of Cell 44 - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Care of Cell 44
[Verse 1]
Good morning to you
I hope you're feeling better, baby
Thinking of me
While you are far away
Counting the days
Until they set you free again
Writing this letter
Hoping you're okay
[Verse 2]
I saved you the room
You used to stay in every Sunday
The one that is warmed
By sunshine every day
And we'll get to know each other
For a second time
And then you can tell me
'Bout your prison stay
[Chorus]
Feels so good
You're coming home soon
[Verse 3]
It's gonna to be good
To have you back again with me
Watching the laughter
Play around your eyes
Come up and fetch you
Saved up for the train fare money
Kiss and make up
And it will be so nice
[Chorus]
Feels so good
You're coming home soon
[Bridge]
We'll walk in the way we used to walk
And it could be so nice
We'll talk in the way we used to talk
And it could be so nice
[Verse 4]
It's gonna be good
To have you back again with me
Watching the laughter
Play around your eyes
Come up and fetch you
Saved up for the train fare money
Kiss and make up
And it will be so nice
[Chorus]
Feels so good
You're coming home soon
Artikel Pilihan