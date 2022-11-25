Lirik Lagu Brief Candles - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brief Candles
[Verse 1]
There she sits her hands are held
Tight around her glass
She only needs to be alone
She knows this mood will pass
[Pre-Chorus]
To realize that she was strong
And he too weak to stay
And to realize that she
Is better off this way
[Chorus]
Brief candles in her mind
Bright and tiny gems of memory
Brief candles burn so fine
Leaves a light inside where she can see
What makes it all worthwhile
Her sadness makes her smile
[Verse 2]
His alone girl fades away
Left out on a limb
Finds he needs her more because
She's no more need for him
[Pre-Chorus]
He understood so very well
The things she had to say
Soon he'll understand that he
Is better off this way
[Chorus]
Brief candles in his mind
Bright and tiny gems of memory
Brief candles burn so fine
Leaves a light inside where he can see
What makes it all worthwhile
His sadness makes him smile
[Verse 3]
In the corner see his face
The man just sips his drink
Not one feeling does he show
Far too numb to think
[Bridge]
He does not say a single word
No word of love to say
Maybe he will soon believe
He's better off this way
