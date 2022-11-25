Lirik Lagu Brief Candles - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brief Candles

[Verse 1]

There she sits her hands are held

Tight around her glass

She only needs to be alone

She knows this mood will pass

[Pre-Chorus]

To realize that she was strong

And he too weak to stay

And to realize that she

Is better off this way

[Chorus]

Brief candles in her mind

Bright and tiny gems of memory

Brief candles burn so fine

Leaves a light inside where she can see

What makes it all worthwhile

Her sadness makes her smile

[Verse 2]

His alone girl fades away

Left out on a limb

Finds he needs her more because

She's no more need for him

[Pre-Chorus]

He understood so very well

The things she had to say

Soon he'll understand that he

Is better off this way

[Chorus]

Brief candles in his mind

Bright and tiny gems of memory

Brief candles burn so fine

Leaves a light inside where he can see

What makes it all worthwhile

His sadness makes him smile

[Verse 3]

In the corner see his face

The man just sips his drink

Not one feeling does he show

Far too numb to think

[Bridge]

He does not say a single word

No word of love to say

Maybe he will soon believe

He's better off this way