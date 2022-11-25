Lirik Lagu Tell Her No - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tell Her No
[Intro]
[Pre-Chorus]
And if she should tell you "come closer"
And if she tempts you with her charms
[Chorus]
Tell her no no no no no-no-no-no
No no no no no-no-no-no
No no no no no
Don't hurt me now for her love belongs to me
[Pre-Chorus]
And if she should tell you "I love you" (whoa)
And if she tempts you with her charms
[Chorus]
Tell her no no no no no-no-no-no
No no no no no-no-no-no
(Don't let her down from your arms)
No no no no no (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Don't hurt me now for her love belongs to me
[Verse]
I know she's the kind of girl
Who'd throw my love away
But I still love her so
Don't hurt me now, don't hurt me now
[Pre-Chorus]
If she tells you "I love you"
Just remember she said that to me
[Chorus]
Tell her no no no no no-no-no-no (oh yeah)
No no no no no-no-no-no
(Don't take her love from my arms)
No no no no no
Don't leave me now for her love belongs to me
