Lirik Lagu Tell Her No - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tell Her No

[Intro]

[Pre-Chorus]

And if she should tell you "come closer"

And if she tempts you with her charms

[Chorus]

Tell her no no no no no-no-no-no

No no no no no-no-no-no

No no no no no

Don't hurt me now for her love belongs to me

[Pre-Chorus]

And if she should tell you "I love you" (whoa)

And if she tempts you with her charms

[Chorus]

Tell her no no no no no-no-no-no

No no no no no-no-no-no

(Don't let her down from your arms)

No no no no no (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Don't hurt me now for her love belongs to me

[Verse]

I know she's the kind of girl

Who'd throw my love away

But I still love her so

Don't hurt me now, don't hurt me now

[Pre-Chorus]

If she tells you "I love you"

Just remember she said that to me

[Chorus]

Tell her no no no no no-no-no-no (oh yeah)

No no no no no-no-no-no

(Don't take her love from my arms)

No no no no no

Don't leave me now for her love belongs to me