Lirik Lagu All She Wanna Do - John Legend feat. Saweetie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All She Wanna Do - John Legend feat. Saweetie

She moves in peculiar ways

This room is nothin' more than her stage

It's so cruel

The life of the party

She'll be the death of me

I told her, "You're the love of my night

I won't stop 'til you're the love of my life

I won't stop 'til you're the one that I'm takin' home

One I've been waitin' for"

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is get up on her

Got me in the palm of her hands

All I wanna touch is her nirvana

Feels like I've been waitin' for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is pull her closer

Got me in the palm of her hands

She don't want this song to be over

Feels like I've been waitin' for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

Daylight, can't get away from the flashin' lights

She on the run, tryna chase that high, yeah

The life of the party

She'll be the death of me

I told her, "You're the love of my night

I won't stop 'til you're the love of my life

I won't stop 'til you're the one that I'm takin' home

One I've been waitin' for" (no)

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is get up on her

Got me in the palm of her hands

All I wanna touch is her nirvana

Feels like I've been waitin' for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

Dance

Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, dance (uh)

All she wanna do

Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, dance (ooh)

All she wanna do

Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, dance (yeah-yeah, uh)

All she wanna do, all she wanna do, all she wanna do is (yeah)

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is get up on her

Got me in the palm of her hands

All I wanna touch is her nirvana

Feels like I've been waitin' for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is