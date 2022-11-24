Lirik Lagu All She Wanna Do - John Legend feat. Saweetie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All She Wanna Do - John Legend feat. Saweetie
She moves in peculiar ways
This room is nothin' more than her stage
It's so cruel
The life of the party
She'll be the death of me
I told her, "You're the love of my night
I won't stop 'til you're the love of my life
I won't stop 'til you're the one that I'm takin' home
One I've been waitin' for"
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is get up on her
Got me in the palm of her hands
All I wanna touch is her nirvana
Feels like I've been waitin' for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is pull her closer
Got me in the palm of her hands
She don't want this song to be over
Feels like I've been waitin' for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
Daylight, can't get away from the flashin' lights
She on the run, tryna chase that high, yeah
The life of the party
She'll be the death of me
I told her, "You're the love of my night
I won't stop 'til you're the love of my life
I won't stop 'til you're the one that I'm takin' home
One I've been waitin' for" (no)
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is get up on her
Got me in the palm of her hands
All I wanna touch is her nirvana
Feels like I've been waitin' for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
Dance
Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, dance (uh)
All she wanna do
Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, dance (ooh)
All she wanna do
Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, dance (yeah-yeah, uh)
All she wanna do, all she wanna do, all she wanna do is (yeah)
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is get up on her
Got me in the palm of her hands
All I wanna touch is her nirvana
Feels like I've been waitin' for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
