Lirik Lagu Can You Feel It - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can You Feel It - The Jackson 5

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it

If you look around

The whole world's coming together now, baby

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it

Feel it in the air, the wind is taking it everywhere, yeah

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it

All the colors of the world should be that

Lovin' each other wholeheartedly

Yes, it's all right

Take my message to your brother and tell him twice

Spread the word and try to teach the man

Who's hating his brother, when hate won't do

'Cause we're all the same, yes, the blood inside me is inside you

Now tell me

Can you feel it? (Tell me can you feel it) Can you feel it? Can you feel it

(Can you see what's going down? Can you feel it in your bones?)

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it

Yeah, yeah

Every breath you take

Is someone's death in another place

Every healthy smile

Is hunger and strife to another child

But the stars do shine

In promising salvation, is near this time

Can you feel it now

So brothers and sisters, show we know how

Now tell me

Can you feel it? (Tell me can you feel it) Can you feel it? Can you feel it

(Hey, hey, tell me, can you see what's going down? Open up your mind)

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it

All the children of the world should be

Loving each other wholeheartedly

Yes, it's all right

Take my message to your brother and tell him twice

Tell the news to the marching men

Who are killing their brothers, when death won't do

Yes, we're all the same

Yes, the blood inside my veins is inside of you

Now tell me

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it