Lirik Lagu Can You Feel It - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can You Feel It - The Jackson 5
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it
If you look around
The whole world's coming together now, baby
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it
Feel it in the air, the wind is taking it everywhere, yeah
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it
All the colors of the world should be that
Lovin' each other wholeheartedly
Yes, it's all right
Take my message to your brother and tell him twice
Spread the word and try to teach the man
Who's hating his brother, when hate won't do
'Cause we're all the same, yes, the blood inside me is inside you
Now tell me
Can you feel it? (Tell me can you feel it) Can you feel it? Can you feel it
(Can you see what's going down? Can you feel it in your bones?)
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it
Yeah, yeah
Every breath you take
Is someone's death in another place
Every healthy smile
Is hunger and strife to another child
But the stars do shine
In promising salvation, is near this time
Can you feel it now
So brothers and sisters, show we know how
Now tell me
Can you feel it? (Tell me can you feel it) Can you feel it? Can you feel it
(Hey, hey, tell me, can you see what's going down? Open up your mind)
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it
All the children of the world should be
Loving each other wholeheartedly
Yes, it's all right
Take my message to your brother and tell him twice
Tell the news to the marching men
Who are killing their brothers, when death won't do
Yes, we're all the same
Yes, the blood inside my veins is inside of you
Now tell me
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it
