Lirik Lagu Leave Me Be - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leave Me Be
If it seems that I'm too quiet
That's 'cause I'm missing her
My mind tells me I have to fight
But I can't help missing her
You better leave me alone
You better leave me alone
Until I can think about her without feeling sorry for myself
You better leave me be till I don't need her anymore
I don't wanna meet again until I'm sure I'm over her
By myself, feeling tired and wanting
Is not like I thought it would be
Love just cannot end at parting
My world's dropped from under me
You better leave me alone
You better leave me alone
Until I can think about her without feeling sorry for myself
You better leave me be till I don't need her anymore
I don't wanna meet again until I'm sure I'm over her
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh
Artis: The Zombies
Album: The Zombies
Tahun: 1964
