Lirik Lagu Leave Me Be - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Leave Me Be

If it seems that I'm too quiet

That's 'cause I'm missing her

My mind tells me I have to fight

But I can't help missing her

You better leave me alone

You better leave me alone

Until I can think about her without feeling sorry for myself

You better leave me be till I don't need her anymore

I don't wanna meet again until I'm sure I'm over her

By myself, feeling tired and wanting

Is not like I thought it would be

Love just cannot end at parting

My world's dropped from under me

You better leave me alone

You better leave me alone

Until I can think about her without feeling sorry for myself

You better leave me be till I don't need her anymore

I don't wanna meet again until I'm sure I'm over her

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh

Artis: The Zombies

Album: The Zombies

Tahun: 1964