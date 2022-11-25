Lirik Lagu Kind of Girl - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kind of Girl

The kind of girl who says to me

She doesn't want my love

Is not the kind of girl that you tell me

I should be thinking of

But more of that another day

I've found another child

To share with me

All of the pleasures that you've enjoyed

But don't you think that you're forgiven

For taking her away

For if it hadn't been for your deceit

I'd be holding her today

You think you've got everything

Just because you hold her

In your arms and squeeze her tight

Don't you understand that she

Runs away with anyone

Who happens in her sight, oh

You can see how hot she is

You'd think you're very wise

But she will run away from you

Before you realize

You think you've got everything

Just because you hold her

In your arms and squeeze her tight

Don't you understand that she

Runs away with anyone

Who happens in her sight, oh

You can see how hot she is

You'd think you're very wise

But she will run away from you

Before you realize (oh)

She's gone

She's gone

Artis: The Zombies