Lirik Lagu Kind of Girl - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kind of Girl
The kind of girl who says to me
She doesn't want my love
Is not the kind of girl that you tell me
I should be thinking of
But more of that another day
I've found another child
To share with me
All of the pleasures that you've enjoyed
But don't you think that you're forgiven
For taking her away
For if it hadn't been for your deceit
I'd be holding her today
You think you've got everything
Just because you hold her
In your arms and squeeze her tight
Don't you understand that she
Runs away with anyone
Who happens in her sight, oh
You can see how hot she is
You'd think you're very wise
But she will run away from you
Before you realize
You think you've got everything
Just because you hold her
In your arms and squeeze her tight
Don't you understand that she
Runs away with anyone
Who happens in her sight, oh
You can see how hot she is
You'd think you're very wise
But she will run away from you
Before you realize (oh)
She's gone
She's gone
Artis: The Zombies
Artikel Pilihan