Lirik Lagu Lagu Let It Burn - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 November 2022, 05:00 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pexels/Sebastian Ervi

Lirik Lagu Lagu Let It Burn - Red

I watch this city burn
These dreams like ashes float away
Your voice I never heard
Only silence

Where were you when our hearts were bleeding?
Where were you when it all crashed down?
I never thought that you'd deceive me
Where are you now?

can you stand the pain?
(How long) how long will you hide your face?
(How long) how long will you be afraid? Are you afraid?
(How long) will you play this game?
(How long) will you fight or will you walk away?
(How long) how long will you let it burn?

Let it burn, let it burn
I watch this city burn
These passions slowly smoldering
A lesson never learned

Only violence
Is your world just a broken promise?
Is your love just a drop of rain?
Will we all just burn like fire?

Are you still there, tell me now
can you stand the pain?

(How long) how long will you hide your face?
(How long) how long will you be afraid? Are you afraid?
(How long) will you play this game?
(How long) will you fight or will you walk away?
(How long) how long will you let it burn?

Let it burn, let it burn
Will you wait till it all burns down?
Will you hide till it all burns down?
Will it hurt when it all burns down?
Will you fight when it all burns down?
Will you stand when it all burns down?
Will you love when it all burns down?
Will it end when it all burns down?
Will you just let it all burn down?

