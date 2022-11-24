Lirik Lagu Lagu Let It Burn - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lagu Let It Burn - Red

I watch this city burn

These dreams like ashes float away

Your voice I never heard

Only silence

Where were you when our hearts were bleeding?

Where were you when it all crashed down?

I never thought that you'd deceive me

Where are you now?

can you stand the pain?

(How long) how long will you hide your face?

(How long) how long will you be afraid? Are you afraid?

(How long) will you play this game?

(How long) will you fight or will you walk away?

(How long) how long will you let it burn?

Let it burn, let it burn

I watch this city burn

These passions slowly smoldering

A lesson never learned

Only violence

Is your world just a broken promise?

Is your love just a drop of rain?

Will we all just burn like fire?

Are you still there, tell me now

can you stand the pain?

(How long) how long will you hide your face?

(How long) how long will you be afraid? Are you afraid?

(How long) will you play this game?

(How long) will you fight or will you walk away?

(How long) how long will you let it burn?

Let it burn, let it burn

Will you wait till it all burns down?

Will you hide till it all burns down?

Will it hurt when it all burns down?

Will you fight when it all burns down?

Will you stand when it all burns down?

Will you love when it all burns down?

Will it end when it all burns down?

Will you just let it all burn down?