Lirik Lagu Break Me Down - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Break Me Down - Red

A long day alone

The emptiness is so real

Never having peace of mind

Running from what I can't see

And there is nowhere left to hide

Turn and face these empty eyes

All alone, heart untold

Trying to find

Break me down

Replace this fear inside

Take this nothingness from me

I want to find

I want to shine

I want to rise

Break me down

I try to find myself

I find the stranger trapped inside

And I take one more step away

From a face I used to recognize

Familiar shadows closing in

A Suffocating fear descends

It comes alive, uncovered eyes

Trying to find

Break me down

Replace this fear inside

Take this nothingness from me