Lirik Lagu Break Me Down - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Break Me Down - Red
A long day alone
The emptiness is so real
Never having peace of mind
Running from what I can't see
And there is nowhere left to hide
Turn and face these empty eyes
All alone, heart untold
Trying to find
Break me down
Replace this fear inside
Take this nothingness from me
I want to find
I want to shine
I want to rise
Break me down
I try to find myself
I find the stranger trapped inside
And I take one more step away
From a face I used to recognize
Familiar shadows closing in
A Suffocating fear descends
It comes alive, uncovered eyes
Trying to find
Break me down
Replace this fear inside
Take this nothingness from me
