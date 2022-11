Lirik Lagu Never Can Say Goodbye - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Can Say Goodbye - The Jackson 5

I never can say goodbye, no, no, no, no, no

Never can say goodbye (say goodbye, girl)

Even though the pain and heartache

Seem to follow me wherever I go

Though I try and try to hide my feelings

They always seem to show

Then you try to say you're leaving me

And I always have to say no

Tell me why (tell me why)

Is it so? (Is it so?)

That I never can say goodbye, no, no, no, no, no

Never can say goodbye (say goodbye, girl)

Every time I think I've had enough

And start heading for the door

There's a very strange vibration

Piercing me right through the core

It says, turn around, you fool

You know you love him more and more

Tell me why (tell me why)

Is it so? (Is it so?)

Don't wanna let you go

I never can say goodbye girl (never can say goodbye, girl)

Ooh, ooh baby (don't wanna let you go, girl)

I never can say goodbye, no no no, no no no...

Ooh, oh I never can say goodbye girl (never can say goodbye, girl)

Ooh, ooh, ooh (don't wanna let you go, girl)

I never can say goodbye, no no no, no no no, ooh

Never can say goodbye, no, no, no, no, no

Never can say goodbye (say goodbye, girl)