Lirik Lagu Breathe Into Me - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breathe Into Me - Red

And this is how it feels when I

Ignore the words you spoke to me

And this is where I lose myself

When I keep running away from you

And this is who I am when

When I don't know myself anymore

And this is what I choose when

It's all left up to me

Breathe your life into me

I can feel you

I'm falling, falling faster

Breathe your life into me

I still need you

I'm falling, falling

Breathe into me

Breathe into me

And this is how it looks when

I am standing on the edge

And this how I break apart

When I finally hit the ground

And this is how it hurts when I

Pretend I don't feel any pain

And this is how I disappear

When I throw myself away

Breathe your life into me

I can feel you

I'm falling, falling faster

Breathe your life into me

I still need you

I'm falling, falling