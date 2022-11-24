Lirik Lagu Breathe Into Me - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breathe Into Me - Red
And this is how it feels when I
Ignore the words you spoke to me
And this is where I lose myself
When I keep running away from you
And this is who I am when
When I don't know myself anymore
And this is what I choose when
It's all left up to me
Breathe your life into me
I can feel you
I'm falling, falling faster
Breathe your life into me
I still need you
I'm falling, falling
Breathe into me
Breathe into me
And this is how it looks when
I am standing on the edge
And this how I break apart
When I finally hit the ground
And this is how it hurts when I
Pretend I don't feel any pain
And this is how I disappear
When I throw myself away
Breathe your life into me
I can feel you
I'm falling, falling faster
Breathe your life into me
I still need you
I'm falling, falling
