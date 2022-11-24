Lirik Lagu Beauty and the Beast - Ariana Grande feat. John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beauty and the Beast - Ariana Grande feat. John Legend
Tale as old as time
True as it can be
Barely even friends
Then somebody bends
Unexpectedly
Just a little change
Small to say the least
Both a little scared
Neither one prepared
Beauty and the Beast
Ever just the same
Ever a surprise
Ever as before
Ever just as sure
As the sun will rise
Ever just the same
Ever a surprise
Ever as before
Ever just as sure
As the sun will rise
Tale as old as time
Tune as old as song
Bittersweet and strange
Finding you can change
Learning you were wrong
Certain as the sun
(Certain as the sun)
Rising in the east
Tale as old as time
Song as old as rhyme
Beauty and the Beast
Tale as old as time
Song as old as rhyme
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Credit
Artis: Ariana Grande, John Legend
Album: Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dirilis: 2017
Pencipta lagu: Alan Menken, Howard Ashman
Penghargaan: Nominasi Radio Disney Music Award untuk Kolaborasi Musik Terbaik
Fakta di Balik John Legend
John Legend merupakan seorang penyanyi yang mendapatkan banyak penghargaan untuk musik dan aktivisme termasuk Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, dan Tony. Ia memiliki status EGOT.
1. John Legend bukan nama sebenarnya
John Roger Stephens, kemudian dikenal sebagai John Legend, lahir pada 28 Desember 1978, di Springfield, Ohio, Amerika Serikat.
Artikel Pilihan