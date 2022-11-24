Lirik Lagu Beauty and the Beast - Ariana Grande feat. John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beauty and the Beast - Ariana Grande feat. John Legend

Tale as old as time

True as it can be

Barely even friends

Then somebody bends

Unexpectedly

Just a little change

Small to say the least

Both a little scared

Neither one prepared

Beauty and the Beast

Ever just the same

Ever a surprise

Ever as before

Ever just as sure

As the sun will rise

Ever just the same

Ever a surprise

Ever as before

Ever just as sure

As the sun will rise

Tale as old as time

Tune as old as song

Bittersweet and strange

Finding you can change

Learning you were wrong

Certain as the sun

(Certain as the sun)

Rising in the east

Tale as old as time

Song as old as rhyme

Beauty and the Beast

Tale as old as time

Song as old as rhyme

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

Credit

Artis: Ariana Grande, John Legend

Album: Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Dirilis: 2017

Pencipta lagu: Alan Menken, Howard Ashman

Penghargaan: Nominasi Radio Disney Music Award untuk Kolaborasi Musik Terbaik

Fakta di Balik John Legend

John Legend merupakan seorang penyanyi yang mendapatkan banyak penghargaan untuk musik dan aktivisme termasuk Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, dan Tony. Ia memiliki status EGOT.

1. John Legend bukan nama sebenarnya

John Roger Stephens, kemudian dikenal sebagai John Legend, lahir pada 28 Desember 1978, di Springfield, Ohio, Amerika Serikat.