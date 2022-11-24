Lirik Lagu Already Over - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Already Over - Red
You never go
You're always here (suffocating me)
Under my skin
I cannot run away
Fading slowly
I give it all to you
Letting go of me
Reaching as I fall
I know it's already over now
Nothing left to lose
Loving you again
I know it's already over, already over now
My best defense
Running from you (cost me everything)
I can't resist
Take all you want from me
Breaking slowly
I give it all to you
Letting go of me
Reaching as I fall
I know it's already over now
Nothing left to lose
Loving you again
I know it's already over, already over now
You're all I'm reaching for
It's already over
All I'm reaching for
It's already over now
I give it all to you
I offer up my soul
It's already over, already over now
Give it all to you
