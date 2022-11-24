Lirik Lagu Already Over - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Already Over - Red

You never go

You're always here (suffocating me)

Under my skin

I cannot run away

Fading slowly

I give it all to you

Letting go of me

Reaching as I fall

I know it's already over now

Nothing left to lose

Loving you again

I know it's already over, already over now

My best defense

Running from you (cost me everything)

I can't resist

Take all you want from me

Breaking slowly

I give it all to you

Letting go of me

Reaching as I fall

I know it's already over now

Nothing left to lose

Loving you again

I know it's already over, already over now

You're all I'm reaching for

It's already over

All I'm reaching for

It's already over now

I give it all to you

I offer up my soul

It's already over, already over now

Give it all to you