Lirik Lagu Already Over - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 November 2022, 00:01 WIB
Ilustrasi konser musik.
Ilustrasi konser musik. /Pixabay/thekaleidoscope

Lirik Lagu Already Over - Red

You never go
You're always here (suffocating me)
Under my skin
I cannot run away

Fading slowly
I give it all to you
Letting go of me
Reaching as I fall

I know it's already over now
Nothing left to lose
Loving you again
I know it's already over, already over now

My best defense
Running from you (cost me everything)
I can't resist
Take all you want from me

Breaking slowly
I give it all to you
Letting go of me
Reaching as I fall

I know it's already over now
Nothing left to lose
Loving you again
I know it's already over, already over now

You're all I'm reaching for
It's already over
All I'm reaching for
It's already over now

I give it all to you
I offer up my soul
It's already over, already over now
Give it all to you

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Irwan Suherman

