Lirik Lagu Somebody Like You - Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody Like You - Keith Urban
There's a new wind blowin' like I've never known
I'm breathin' deeper than I've ever done
And it sure feels good
To finally feel the way I do
Now I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you
An' I'm lettin' go of all my lonely yesterdays
I've forgiven myself for the mistakes I've made
Now there's just one thing
The only thing I wanna do, mmhmm
I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you
Yeah, I wanna feel the sunshine
Shinin' down on me and you
When you put your arms around me
You let me know there's nothing in this world I can't do
I used to run in circles goin' no where fast
I'd take a one step forward and a two steps back
I couldn't walk a straight line
Even if I wanted to
I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you
Artikel Pilihan