Lirik Lagu Somebody Like You - Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody Like You - Keith Urban

There's a new wind blowin' like I've never known

I'm breathin' deeper than I've ever done

And it sure feels good

To finally feel the way I do

Now I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you

An' I'm lettin' go of all my lonely yesterdays

I've forgiven myself for the mistakes I've made

Now there's just one thing

The only thing I wanna do, mmhmm

I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you

Yeah, I wanna feel the sunshine

Shinin' down on me and you

When you put your arms around me

You let me know there's nothing in this world I can't do

I used to run in circles goin' no where fast

I'd take a one step forward and a two steps back

I couldn't walk a straight line

Even if I wanted to

I wanna love somebody, love somebody like you