Lirik Lagu Reborn – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Reborn – Float

Some of the faces I've met,

Beauty never left their eyes

If I could just steal from a face,

The smile that'd keep me lighter

Led by the four winds that blow

To places with the colors that I wish I know

If I could just make all of this last longer,

Here in the hidden paradise

I'm sure I feel it coming,

The soul I've lost in changes

I've dreamt about this scene,

Here in the hidden paradise

I feel it getting closer now

I've seen the world in highs & lows

But never like this way before

I've lost some love, I've found some more

I've died, I've gone, but now reborn

Credit

Artis: Float

Album: Live at Bungbuay

Dirilis: 2017

Pencipta lagu: Hotma Roni Simamora

Genre: Alternative, Indie

