Lirik Lagu Reborn – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Some of the faces I've met,
Beauty never left their eyes
If I could just steal from a face,
The smile that'd keep me lighter
Led by the four winds that blow
To places with the colors that I wish I know
If I could just make all of this last longer,
Here in the hidden paradise
I'm sure I feel it coming,
The soul I've lost in changes
I've dreamt about this scene,
Here in the hidden paradise
I feel it getting closer now
I've seen the world in highs & lows
But never like this way before
I've lost some love, I've found some more
I've died, I've gone, but now reborn
Credit
Artis: Float
Album: Live at Bungbuay
Dirilis: 2017
Pencipta lagu: Hotma Roni Simamora
Genre: Alternative, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu A Theme For Nothing
Lagu yang berjudul A Theme For Nothing yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Float, dirilis pada 20147 lalu.
Lagu yang berdurasi 3 menit 21 detik ini masuk ke dalam album yang bertajuk Live at Bungbuay.
Untuk yang kedua kalinya lagu Float berkontribusi sebagai promosi Wonderful Indonesia digunakan sebagai original theme song.
