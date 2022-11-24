Lirik Lagu Reborn – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 24 November 2022, 03:30 WIB
Grup band Float.
Grup band Float.

Lirik Lagu RebornFloat

Some of the faces I've met,
Beauty never left their eyes
If I could just steal from a face,
The smile that'd keep me lighter

Led by the four winds that blow
To places with the colors that I wish I know
If I could just make all of this last longer,
Here in the hidden paradise

I'm sure I feel it coming,
The soul I've lost in changes
I've dreamt about this scene,
Here in the hidden paradise
I feel it getting closer now

I've seen the world in highs & lows
But never like this way before
I've lost some love, I've found some more
I've died, I've gone, but now reborn

Credit
Artis: Float
Album: Live at Bungbuay
Dirilis: 2017
Pencipta lagu: Hotma Roni Simamora
Genre: Alternative, Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu A Theme For Nothing
Lagu yang berjudul A Theme For Nothing yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Float, dirilis pada 20147 lalu.

Lagu yang berdurasi 3 menit 21 detik ini masuk ke dalam album yang bertajuk Live at Bungbuay.

Untuk yang kedua kalinya lagu Float berkontribusi sebagai promosi Wonderful Indonesia digunakan sebagai original theme song.

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

