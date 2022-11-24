Lirik Lagu Blur – Dhruv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blur – Dhruv

The room became a blur

And all I could see was you dancing

Watch your necklace and your curls

Bounce under strawberry lights

I'm biding my time

Loving you feels like a daydream

And leaving you twists like a knife

You know you're goin' to save me

From my idle mind

Don't stop with your beautiful mess

Spin my world on your axis

Hold on to the madness

When does dreaming end and waking begin?

It's all in a blur again

Soft shock, put a spring in my step

We touch and it's static

This love's cinematic

Where does dreaming end and waking begin?

It's all in a blur again

You leave to see the world

And bring back your pearls of wisdom

Say something so profound

In your unassuming way

I'll take your advice

Loving you feels like a fever

But I'd never wanna cool down

I find it hard to believe

That I met you on my way out

Don't stop with your beautiful mess

Spin my world on your axis

Hold on to the madness

When does dreaming end and waking begin?

It's all in a blur again

Soft shock, put a spring in my step

We touch and it's static

This love's cinematic

Where does dreaming end and waking begin?

It's all in a blur again

Sense scattered

Nothing matters

Don't wake me up

If it shatters

Don't wake me up

Don't wake me up

Don't stop with your beautiful mess

Spin my world on your axis

Hold on to the madness

When does dreaming end and waking begin?

It's all in a blur again

Soft shock, put a spring in my step

We touch and it's static

This love's cinematic

Where does dreaming end and waking begin?

It's all in a blur again