Lirik Lagu Blur – Dhruv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blur – Dhruv
The room became a blur
And all I could see was you dancing
Watch your necklace and your curls
Bounce under strawberry lights
I'm biding my time
Loving you feels like a daydream
And leaving you twists like a knife
You know you're goin' to save me
From my idle mind
Don't stop with your beautiful mess
Spin my world on your axis
Hold on to the madness
When does dreaming end and waking begin?
It's all in a blur again
Soft shock, put a spring in my step
We touch and it's static
This love's cinematic
Where does dreaming end and waking begin?
It's all in a blur again
You leave to see the world
And bring back your pearls of wisdom
Say something so profound
In your unassuming way
I'll take your advice
Loving you feels like a fever
But I'd never wanna cool down
I find it hard to believe
That I met you on my way out
Don't stop with your beautiful mess
Spin my world on your axis
Hold on to the madness
When does dreaming end and waking begin?
It's all in a blur again
Soft shock, put a spring in my step
We touch and it's static
This love's cinematic
Where does dreaming end and waking begin?
It's all in a blur again
Sense scattered
Nothing matters
Don't wake me up
If it shatters
Don't wake me up
Don't wake me up
Don't stop with your beautiful mess
Spin my world on your axis
Hold on to the madness
When does dreaming end and waking begin?
It's all in a blur again
Soft shock, put a spring in my step
We touch and it's static
This love's cinematic
Where does dreaming end and waking begin?
It's all in a blur again
