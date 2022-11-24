Lirik Lagu A Theme For Nothing – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Theme For Nothing – Float

Cause it’s a kind of love you’ll refind

Cause it’s only love, you don’t mind

Nothing should grow from this loss

Nothing should

Cause it’s a kind of warmth you won’t miss

With this kind of lie, you insist that this you believe

That nothing will grow from this loss

Cause no love you gave that cost sacrifices

Not a thing

That nothing will grow from this loss

Cause no love you gave that cost sacrifices

Not a thing

It’s still the same old shrinking world

From the place that you choose to see

Nothing will grow from your love

You reverse the fact you deserve

Something will grow from a loss

No love that made without sacrifices

Not a thing

Nothing will grow from your love

Not a thing

Credit

Artis: Float

Album: 10

Dirilis: 2014

Pencipta lagu: Hotma Roni Simamora

Genre: Alternative, Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu A Theme For Nothing

Lagu yang berjudul A Theme For Nothing yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Float, dirilis pada 2014 lalu.