Lirik Lagu A Theme For Nothing – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Theme For Nothing – Float
Cause it’s a kind of love you’ll refind
Cause it’s only love, you don’t mind
Nothing should grow from this loss
Nothing should
Cause it’s a kind of warmth you won’t miss
With this kind of lie, you insist that this you believe
That nothing will grow from this loss
Cause no love you gave that cost sacrifices
Not a thing
That nothing will grow from this loss
Cause no love you gave that cost sacrifices
Not a thing
It’s still the same old shrinking world
From the place that you choose to see
Nothing will grow from your love
You reverse the fact you deserve
Something will grow from a loss
No love that made without sacrifices
Not a thing
Nothing will grow from your love
Not a thing
Credit
Artis: Float
Album: 10
Dirilis: 2014
Pencipta lagu: Hotma Roni Simamora
Genre: Alternative, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu A Theme For Nothing
Lagu yang berjudul A Theme For Nothing yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Float, dirilis pada 2014 lalu.
Artikel Pilihan