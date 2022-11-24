Lirik Lagu Forget Jakarta – Adhitia Sofyan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Forget Jakarta – Adhitia Sofyan
I'm waiting in line to get to where you are
Hope floats up high along the way
I forget Jakarta
All the friendly faces in disguise
This time, I'm closing down this fairytale
And I put all my heart to get to where you are
And maybe, it's time to move away
I forget Jakarta
And all the empty promises will fall
This time, I'm gone to where this journey ends
But if you'll stay, I will stay
Even though the town's not what it used to be
And pieces of your life you try to recognize
All went down
I travel the world to get to where you are
Strangers I met along the way
You forget Jakarta
Leaving all the lunacy behind
This time, you give me back my sanity
Yeah, I'm still on my way to get to where you are
Try to let go the things I knew
We'll forget Jakarta
And promise that we'll never look behind
Tonight, we're gone to where this journey ends
And all the pictures that you try to lose
Will follow you behind like ghosts do
And all the lies you try to keep
Have fall behind to catch you even more
If you'll stay, then I'll will stay
Even though the town's not what it used to be
And pieces of your life you try to recognize
All went down
The line, you should stay, I will stay
Even though the town's not what it used to be
And pieces of your life you try to recognize
They all went-
