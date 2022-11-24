Lirik Lagu Forget Jakarta – Adhitia Sofyan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Forget Jakarta – Adhitia Sofyan

I'm waiting in line to get to where you are

Hope floats up high along the way

I forget Jakarta

All the friendly faces in disguise

This time, I'm closing down this fairytale

And I put all my heart to get to where you are

And maybe, it's time to move away

I forget Jakarta

And all the empty promises will fall

This time, I'm gone to where this journey ends

But if you'll stay, I will stay

Even though the town's not what it used to be

And pieces of your life you try to recognize

All went down

I travel the world to get to where you are

Strangers I met along the way

You forget Jakarta

Leaving all the lunacy behind

This time, you give me back my sanity

Yeah, I'm still on my way to get to where you are

Try to let go the things I knew

We'll forget Jakarta

And promise that we'll never look behind

Tonight, we're gone to where this journey ends

And all the pictures that you try to lose

Will follow you behind like ghosts do

And all the lies you try to keep

Have fall behind to catch you even more

If you'll stay, then I'll will stay

Even though the town's not what it used to be

And pieces of your life you try to recognize

All went down

The line, you should stay, I will stay

Even though the town's not what it used to be

And pieces of your life you try to recognize

They all went-