Lirik Lagu Brown Eyes Baby - Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brown Eyes Baby - Keith Urban
You made up your mind
Got off the couch
You did up your hair, now you're going out
You put on that party dress
Even though your heart's a mess
Your friends swung by
You jumped in the car
You walked in here and now here we are
Puttin' the hurtin' on some José
And catchin' up while the band plays
You say you miss the girl you used to be
Bet I can find her if you let me
I can put the smile right back where your smile goes
Dreams back in what you see when your eyes close
I'll be the buzz that you feel when you sip slow
Slow dance right back in your dirt road
I can put the sun right back in your sunshine
Bring a little love back into your late night
Ain't gotta be nothin' more than one more drink and maybe
I can take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby, mm
And that wild side
That you learned to tame
She'll roll in like a midnight train
Almost like she never left here
And I'll be ready, baby, when she gets here
I can put the smile right back where your smile goes
Dreams back in what you see when your eyes close
I'll be the buzz that you feel when you sip slow
Slow dance right back in your dirt road
I can put the sun right back in your sunshine
Bring a little love back into your late night
Ain't gotta be nothin' more than one more drink and maybe
I can take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby
Woo, mm, oh yeah
Put the full back in your half empty
And put the two in your step again
About to see where leanin' in gets me
Baby, just say when
'Cause I can put the smile right back where your smile goes
Dreams back in what you see when your eyes close
I'll be the buzz that you feel when you sip slow
Slow dance right back in your dirt road
I can put the sun right back in your sunshine
Bring a little love back into your late night
Ain't gotta be nothin' more than one more drink and maybe
I can take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby, mm
Take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby, oh, hey
Ooh, yeah
I'll take the blue
Take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby
Take the blue
I'll take the blue right out of your brown eyes, baby
Artikel Pilihan