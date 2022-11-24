Lirik Lagu Brown Eyes Baby - Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brown Eyes Baby - Keith Urban

You made up your mind

Got off the couch

You did up your hair, now you're going out

You put on that party dress

Even though your heart's a mess

Your friends swung by

You jumped in the car

You walked in here and now here we are

Puttin' the hurtin' on some José

And catchin' up while the band plays

You say you miss the girl you used to be

Bet I can find her if you let me

I can put the smile right back where your smile goes

Dreams back in what you see when your eyes close

I'll be the buzz that you feel when you sip slow

Slow dance right back in your dirt road

I can put the sun right back in your sunshine

Bring a little love back into your late night

Ain't gotta be nothin' more than one more drink and maybe

I can take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby, mm

And that wild side

That you learned to tame

She'll roll in like a midnight train

Almost like she never left here

And I'll be ready, baby, when she gets here

I can put the smile right back where your smile goes

Dreams back in what you see when your eyes close

I'll be the buzz that you feel when you sip slow

Slow dance right back in your dirt road

I can put the sun right back in your sunshine

Bring a little love back into your late night

Ain't gotta be nothin' more than one more drink and maybe

I can take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby

Woo, mm, oh yeah

Put the full back in your half empty

And put the two in your step again

About to see where leanin' in gets me

Baby, just say when

'Cause I can put the smile right back where your smile goes

Dreams back in what you see when your eyes close

I'll be the buzz that you feel when you sip slow

Slow dance right back in your dirt road

I can put the sun right back in your sunshine

Bring a little love back into your late night

Ain't gotta be nothin' more than one more drink and maybe

I can take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby, mm

Take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby, oh, hey

Ooh, yeah

I'll take the blue

Take the blue out of your brown eyes, baby

Take the blue

I'll take the blue right out of your brown eyes, baby