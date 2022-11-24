Lirik Lagu Ok - Robin Schulz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ok - Robin Schulz

I really need you

I really need your love right now

I'm fading fast

Not gonna last

I'm really stupid

I'm burning up, I'm going down

I'm in it bad

Don't even ask

When I found myself in the middle, in the middle, in the middle

Could you love me more, just a little, just a little?

Over-complicate but it's simple, but it's simple, but it's simple

Would you love me more, just a little?

So tell me now

When every star falls from the sky

And every last heart in the world breaks

Oh, hold me now

When every ship is going down

I don't fear nothing when I hear you say

It's gonna be okay

It's gonna be okay

It's gonna be okay

It's gonna be okay

I'm really sorry

Sorry I dragged you into this

I overthink, that's all it is

The way you love me

The way you love me 'til the end

The way you love me

Oh yeah, it makes me king again

When I found myself in the middle, in the middle, in the middle