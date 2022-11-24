Lirik Lagu Ok - Robin Schulz dan Fakta di Baliknya

I really need you
I really need your love right now
I'm fading fast
Not gonna last
I'm really stupid
I'm burning up, I'm going down
I'm in it bad
Don't even ask
When I found myself in the middle, in the middle, in the middle
Could you love me more, just a little, just a little?
Over-complicate but it's simple, but it's simple, but it's simple
Would you love me more, just a little?
So tell me now
When every star falls from the sky
And every last heart in the world breaks
Oh, hold me now
When every ship is going down
I don't fear nothing when I hear you say
It's gonna be okay
It's gonna be okay
It's gonna be okay
It's gonna be okay
I'm really sorry
Sorry I dragged you into this
I overthink, that's all it is
The way you love me
The way you love me 'til the end
The way you love me
Oh yeah, it makes me king again
When I found myself in the middle, in the middle, in the middle
