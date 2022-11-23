Lirik Lagu Undecided - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do-do
No, I don't say it often
And I probably should've told you
I hurt this bad, I know
And I probably shouldn't want this so bad
It's weighing, weighing on me
Don't wanna wake up in the morning
Cannot undo what we did in this bed
And I can't get you out
So I gotta go
No, I'm not ready for
You want me all alone
But I'm undecided, excited, ignited
And I don't wanna feel the way I do
But I like it
Look at all these sparks flying
But I'm still indecisive
And she want me to wife it
But I'm undecided
I know I shouldn't be doing this, but here we go again
Girl, you know that pussy is my weakness (weakness, weakness, weakness)
Girl, you got me addicted when you switching positions
You tell me, "Shut up"
And you know I listen, I hate it
Wish I never did it
I can't keep sinning and pretending (ooh, oh, oh, oh)
I'm taking off your clothes
We getting sexual
Hit it so good, think I'll propose
I don't know but
I'm undecided
Excited (ooh yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Ignited (ooh yeah yeah yeah yeah)
And I don't wanna feel the way I do
But I like it
Look at all these sparks flying (all these, all these)
But I'm still indecisive ('cause you want me)
But she want me to wife it
But I'm undecided
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do-do
Oh, no, I'm undecided
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do, yeah
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do, I said I just don't know
Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do-do
Ayy, 'cause I'm undecided
No, no, baby
I'm afraid of your love
Oh, ooh, you got me, baby
'Cause I can't get enough, ooh
Artikel Pilihan