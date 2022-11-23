Lirik Lagu Undecided - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Undecided - Chris Brown

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do-do

No, I don't say it often

And I probably should've told you

I hurt this bad, I know

And I probably shouldn't want this so bad

It's weighing, weighing on me

Don't wanna wake up in the morning

Cannot undo what we did in this bed

And I can't get you out

So I gotta go

No, I'm not ready for

You want me all alone

But I'm undecided, excited, ignited

And I don't wanna feel the way I do

But I like it

Look at all these sparks flying

But I'm still indecisive

And she want me to wife it

But I'm undecided

I know I shouldn't be doing this, but here we go again

Girl, you know that pussy is my weakness (weakness, weakness, weakness)

Girl, you got me addicted when you switching positions

You tell me, "Shut up"

And you know I listen, I hate it

Wish I never did it

I can't keep sinning and pretending (ooh, oh, oh, oh)

I'm taking off your clothes

We getting sexual

Hit it so good, think I'll propose

I don't know but

I'm undecided

Excited (ooh yeah yeah yeah yeah)

Ignited (ooh yeah yeah yeah yeah)

And I don't wanna feel the way I do

But I like it

Look at all these sparks flying (all these, all these)

But I'm still indecisive ('cause you want me)

But she want me to wife it

But I'm undecided

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do-do

Oh, no, I'm undecided

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do, yeah

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do, I said I just don't know

Duh-duh-duh-duh-do-do-do-do

Ayy, 'cause I'm undecided

No, no, baby

I'm afraid of your love

Oh, ooh, you got me, baby

'Cause I can't get enough, ooh