Lirik Lagu Push for Yellow (Shelter) - Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Push for Yellow (Shelter) - Valley
Lead the way the fire escape
And I will meet you down the street
Lie for me, maybe we could be a pair who just exist between
Cus' I might kind of run away when I don't want the world to know
But even if I try to stay eventually I'll go
I need shelter won't you help me
In this silence
Why is something dead not killing me?
Why is something dead not killing me?
(Why is something dead not killing me?)
Hesitate maybe we could push for yellow till we pave to grey
With the ghosts on way in the crash of the waves
Car crash or a plane goodbye
Cus' I might kind of run away when I don't want the world to know
Even if I try to stay eventually I'll go
I need shelter won't you help me
In this silence
Why is something dead not killing me?
Why is something dead not killing me?
(Why is something dead not killing me?)
Hit me with your late call in the night
Hit me with your sad song it might be deadly
We're always between the black and white
So why is something dead not killing me?
(Run away)
I need shelter
Won't you help me
In this silence
Why is something dead not killing me
Why is something dead not killing me
(Run away)
Why is something dead not killing me
Credits
Artis: Valley
