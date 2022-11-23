Lirik Lagu Push for Yellow (Shelter) - Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Push for Yellow (Shelter) - Valley

Lead the way the fire escape

And I will meet you down the street

Lie for me, maybe we could be a pair who just exist between

Cus' I might kind of run away when I don't want the world to know

But even if I try to stay eventually I'll go

I need shelter won't you help me

In this silence

Why is something dead not killing me?

Why is something dead not killing me?

(Why is something dead not killing me?)

Hesitate maybe we could push for yellow till we pave to grey

With the ghosts on way in the crash of the waves

Car crash or a plane goodbye

Cus' I might kind of run away when I don't want the world to know

Even if I try to stay eventually I'll go

I need shelter won't you help me

In this silence

Why is something dead not killing me?

Why is something dead not killing me?

(Why is something dead not killing me?)

Hit me with your late call in the night

Hit me with your sad song it might be deadly

We're always between the black and white

So why is something dead not killing me?

(Run away)

I need shelter

Won't you help me

In this silence

Why is something dead not killing me

Why is something dead not killing me

(Run away)

Why is something dead not killing me

Credits

Artis: Valley