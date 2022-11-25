Lirik Lagu Cinnamon Girl – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cinnamon in my teeth
From your kiss
You're touching me
All the pills that you did
Violet, blue, green, red to keep me
At arm's length don't work
You try to push me out
But I just find my way back in
Violet, blue, green, red to keep me out
I win
There's things I wanna say to you
But I'll just let you live
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You'll be the first who ever did
There's things I wanna talk about
But better not to keep
But if you hold me without hurting me
You'll be the first who ever did
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, honey
Be the first who ever did
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, honey
Be the first who ever did
Kerosene in my hands
You make me mad, I'm fire again
All the pills that you take
Violet, blue, green, red to keep me at arm's length don't work
There's things I wanna say to you, but I'll just let you leave
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You'll be the first who ever did
There's things I wanna talk about, but better not to keep
But if you hold me without hurting me
You'll be the first who ever did
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, honey
Be the first who ever did
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
Hold me, love me, touch me, honey
Be the first who ever did
There's things I wanna say to you, but I'll just let you leave
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You'll be the first who ever did
There's things I wanna talk about, but better not to keep
Like if you hold me without hurting me
You'll be the first who ever did
