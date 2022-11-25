Lirik Lagu Happiness is a Butterfly – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happiness is a Butterfly – Lana Del Rey
Do you want me or do you not?
I heard one thing, now I'm hearing another
Dropped a pin to my parking spot
The bar was hot, it's 2 am, it feels like summer
Happiness is a butterfly
Try to catch it like every night
It escapes from my hands into moonlight
Every day is a lullaby
I hum it on the phone like every night
And sing it for my babies on the tour life
Ah ah
If he's a serial killer, then what's the worst
That could happen to a girl who's already hurt?
I'm already hurt
If he's as bad as they say, then I guess I'm cursed
Looking into his eyes, I think he's already hurt
He's already hurt
I said, "Don't be a jerk, don't call me a taxi"
Sitting in your sweatshirt, crying in the backseat
Ooh
I just wanna dance with you
Hollywood and Vine, Black Rabbit in the alley
I just wanna hold you tight down the avenue
I just wanna dance with you
I just wanna dance with you
Baby, I just wanna dance (dance)
With you (dance)
Baby, I just wanna dance (dance)
With you
Left the canyon, drove to the club
I was one thing, now I'm being another
Go down to Sunset in the truck
I'll pick you up if you're in town on the corner
Ah ah
Happiness is a butterfly
We should catch it while dancing
I lose myself in the music, baby
Every day is a lullaby
Try to catch it like lightning
I sing it into my music, I'm crazy
If he's a serial killer, then what's the worst
That could happen to a girl who's already hurt?
I'm already hurt
If he's as bad as they say, then I guess I'm cursed
Looking into his eyes, I think he's already hurt
He's already hurt
