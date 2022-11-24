Lirik Lagu Cruel World – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cruel World – Lana Del Rey

Share my body and my mind with you

That's all over now

Did what I had to do

'Cause you're so far past me now

Share my body and my life with you

That's way over now

There's not anymore I can do

You're so famous now

Got your bible, got your gun

And you like to party and have fun

And I like my candy and your women

I'm finally happy now that you're gone

Got my little red party dress on

Everybody knows that I'm the best

I'm crazy

Get a little bit of Bourbon in 'ya

Get a little bit suburban

And go crazy

Because you're young, you're wild, you're free

You're dancing circles around me

You're f*cking crazy

Oh, you're crazy for me

I shared my body and my mind with you

That's all over now

I did what I had to do

I found another anyhow

Shared my body and my mind with you

That's all over now

I did what I had to do

I could see you leaving now

I got your bible and your gun

And you love to party and have fun

And I love your women and all of your heroin

And I'm so happy now that you're gone

Got my little red party dress on

Everybody knows that I'm a mess

I'm crazy

Get a little bit of Bourbon in 'ya

Get a little bit suburban

And go crazy, yeah yeah

Because you're young, you're wild, you're free

You're dancing circles around me

You're f*cking crazy

Oh, you're crazy for me

Got your bible and your gun

You like your women and you like fun

I like my candy and your heroin

And I'm so happy, so happy now you're gone

Got my little red party dress on

Everybody knows that I'm the best

I'm crazy, yeah yeah

Get a little bit of Bourbon in 'ya

Get a little bit suburban

And go crazy, yeah yeah

Because you're young, you're wild, you're free

You're dancing circles around me

You're f*cking crazy

Oh oh, you're crazy for me