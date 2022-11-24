Lirik Lagu Cruel World – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 24 November 2022, 04:18 WIB
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey /instagram.com/lanadelreybr

Cruel WorldLana Del Rey

Share my body and my mind with you
That's all over now
Did what I had to do
'Cause you're so far past me now
Share my body and my life with you
That's way over now
There's not anymore I can do
You're so famous now

Got your bible, got your gun
And you like to party and have fun
And I like my candy and your women
I'm finally happy now that you're gone

Got my little red party dress on
Everybody knows that I'm the best
I'm crazy
Get a little bit of Bourbon in 'ya
Get a little bit suburban
And go crazy
Because you're young, you're wild, you're free
You're dancing circles around me
You're f*cking crazy
Oh, you're crazy for me

I shared my body and my mind with you
That's all over now
I did what I had to do
I found another anyhow
Shared my body and my mind with you
That's all over now
I did what I had to do
I could see you leaving now

I got your bible and your gun
And you love to party and have fun
And I love your women and all of your heroin
And I'm so happy now that you're gone

Got my little red party dress on
Everybody knows that I'm a mess
I'm crazy
Get a little bit of Bourbon in 'ya
Get a little bit suburban
And go crazy, yeah yeah
Because you're young, you're wild, you're free
You're dancing circles around me
You're f*cking crazy
Oh, you're crazy for me

Got your bible and your gun
You like your women and you like fun
I like my candy and your heroin
And I'm so happy, so happy now you're gone

Got my little red party dress on
Everybody knows that I'm the best
I'm crazy, yeah yeah
Get a little bit of Bourbon in 'ya
Get a little bit suburban
And go crazy, yeah yeah
Because you're young, you're wild, you're free
You're dancing circles around me
You're f*cking crazy
Oh oh, you're crazy for me

Editor: Tita Salsabila

