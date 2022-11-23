Lirik Lagu Sharp Edges – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sharp Edges – Linkin Park

Mama always told me don't you run

Don't you run with scissors, son

You're gonna hurt someone

Mama told me look before you leap

Always think before you speak, and watch the friends you keep

Stay along the beaten path, never listened when she said

Sharp edges have consequences

I guess that I had to find out for myself

Sharp edges have consequences

Now every scar is a story I can tell

Should've played safer from the start

Loved you like a house of cards

Let it fall apart

But all the things I couldn't understand

Never could've planned

They made me who I am

Put your nose on paperbacks

Instead of smoking cigarettes

These years you're never getting back

Stay along the beaten path, never listened when she said

Sharp edges have consequences

I guess that I had to find out for myself

Sharp edges have consequences

Now every scar is a story I can tell

We all fall down

We live somehow

We learn what doesn't kill us makes us stronger

We all fall down

We live somehow

We learn what doesn't kill us makes us stronger