Lirik Lagu Sharp Edges – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mama always told me don't you run
Don't you run with scissors, son
You're gonna hurt someone
Mama told me look before you leap
Always think before you speak, and watch the friends you keep
Stay along the beaten path, never listened when she said
Sharp edges have consequences
I guess that I had to find out for myself
Sharp edges have consequences
Now every scar is a story I can tell
Should've played safer from the start
Loved you like a house of cards
Let it fall apart
But all the things I couldn't understand
Never could've planned
They made me who I am
Put your nose on paperbacks
Instead of smoking cigarettes
These years you're never getting back
Stay along the beaten path, never listened when she said
Sharp edges have consequences
I guess that I had to find out for myself
Sharp edges have consequences
Now every scar is a story I can tell
We all fall down
We live somehow
We learn what doesn't kill us makes us stronger
We all fall down
We live somehow
We learn what doesn't kill us makes us stronger
