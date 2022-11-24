Lirik Lagu Time – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

They say the deeper I fall
The harder it is to see reality
And i know it isn't your fault
And not try to just the way you wanna be
But
I need somebody to hold me
Somebody to tell me everything's alright
Its just the people we are
You only one for me
You try to see
I count the steps to your flows
And suddenly all i need is room to breath
And
Having somebody to hold me
Somebody to get me through the night
I think we want different things
You wanna take your time explore your mind
But i want an ocean to call mine
A beautiful sunrise
Looking your eyes
I'm sorry all this is the real me
I know who I should be
But I rather take a little time
Credit
Artis : Lullaboy
Artikel Pilihan