Lirik Lagu Time – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Time – Lullaboy

They say the deeper I fall

The harder it is to see reality

And i know it isn't your fault

And not try to just the way you wanna be

But

I need somebody to hold me

Somebody to tell me everything's alright

Its just the people we are

You only one for me

You try to see

I count the steps to your flows

And suddenly all i need is room to breath

And

Having somebody to hold me

Somebody to get me through the night

I think we want different things

You wanna take your time explore your mind

But i want an ocean to call mine

A beautiful sunrise

Looking your eyes

I'm sorry all this is the real me

I know who I should be

But I rather take a little time

Credit

Artis : Lullaboy