Lirik Lagu Going Nowhere - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 November 2022, 03:12 WIB
Fifth Harmony
Fifth Harmony /Instagram/Fifthharmony

Going Nowhere - Fifth Harmony

First off, give a girl some credit
I'mma keep on loving you
'Cause you be the realest all day and all night
And that's why you stay by my side (I, I, I, yeah)
I don't always do the right thing
And that don't matter
'Cause nobody's perfect you know, hey
If you leave, I can't make you stay

Where you going, where you tryna go? (Tryna go)
Where you going, where you tryna go, baby, baby?
Where you going, where you tryna go? (Tryna go)
Where you going, where you tryna go, baby?

Sit yourself down 'cause you know you gon' stay
Boy, you better listen to the words I say
You ain't going nowhere
You ain't going nowhere
Boy, you better act like you got some sense
'Cause you got a dime and it's money well spent
You ain't going nowhere
You ain't going nowhere

We'll be here all day
If you start pointing fingers my way
I just wish you loved me, loved me, baby
If you can do that then I'll do the same, yeah
We can make it work, baby
We'd be crazy if we don't try
Love and hate is such a thin line

Where you going, where you tryna go? (Where you trynna go)
Where you going, where you tryna go, baby, baby? (Whoa oh)
Where you going, where you tryna go? (Where you going, where you tryna go?)
Where you going, where you tryna go, baby? (Ooh)

Sit yourself down 'cause you know you gon' stay
Boy, you better listen to the words I say
You ain't going nowhere
You ain't going nowhere (No, no, no)
Boy, you better act like you got some sense
'Cause you got a dime and it's money well spent
You ain't going nowhere
You ain't going nowhere (Nowhere)

If you're waiting for me (Oh)
You gon' be waiting all night (Oh)
If you're gonna play games, you're gonna lose
You'll be sorry if you say goodbye (I, I, I, yeah)
Yeah, I still want you
But I don't need you, you should be happy
I'm still here for you, don't have to be
You must be blind if you can't see

Where you going, where you tryna go? (Where you going? Where? Tryna go; Tryna go)
Where you going, where you tryna go baby, baby? (Where you going, trynna go, baby)
Where you going, where you tryna go?
Where you going, where you tryna go, baby? (Ooh yeah)

Sit yourself down 'cause you know you gon' stay (Sit you down)
Boy, you better listen to the words I say (I say)
You ain't going nowhere
You ain't going nowhere (You ain't going nowhere)
Boy, you better act like you got some sense
'Cause you got a dime and it's money well spent
You ain't going nowhere (Ooh)
You ain't going nowhere (Nowhere)
Sit yourself down 'cause you know you gon' stay
Boy, you better listen to the words I say (To the words I say)
You ain't going nowhere (No, no, nowhere)
You ain't going nowhere (No, no, nowhere)
Boy, you better act like you got some sense (Yeah)
'Cause you got a dime and it's money well spent
You ain't going nowhere (You ain't going nowhere)
You ain't going nowhere (You ain't going nowhere)

Credit

Produser: Chris “Flict” Aparri

Penulis: Tayla Parx, Priscilla Renea, Chris “Flict” Aparri, Breana Marin, dan Andre Merritt

Album: Reflections

Genre: Pop, R&B/Soul

Fakta di balik lagu

Going Nowhere merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 30 Januari 2015 sebagai single ke-12 dalam album debutnya, Reflections.

Dalam sebuah pernyataan, personel Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello mengatakan bahwa lagu ini merupakan lagu favoritnya untuk dibawakan secara langsung.

Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.

Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.

Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.

Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.

Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.

Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.

“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

