Lirik Lagu Wild at Heart – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wild at Heart – Lana Del Rey

What would you do if I told you, you make me crazy

To see your pretty pics on Sunset Boulevard?

And it makes me lazy, so I smoke cigarettes

Just to understand the smog

I love you lots, like polka-dots

You're killing me more

Than coffee pots and Insta dots

With every drop I pour

And if I had to do it all

Again I would because, babe, in the end

It brought me here to you

I left Calabasas, escaped all the ashes

Ran into the dark

And it made me wild, wild, wild at heart

The cameras had flashes, they caused the car crashes

But I'm not a star

If you love me, you'll love me

'Cause I'm wild, wild at heart

If they love me, they'll love me

'Cause I'm wild, wild at heart

What would you do

If I wouldn't sing for them no more?

Like if you heard I was out in the bars drinking Jack and Coke

Goin' crazy for anyone who would listen to my stories, babe?

Time after time, I think about leaving

But you know that I never do, just 'cause you keep me believing

I love you lots, despite the odds

You're killing me, Joe

And all these thoughts brought us apart

And that's okay, too

'Cause even in the worst of times

You saw the best of me

And that's why I stay here with you

I left Calabasas, escaped all the ashes

Ran into the dark

And it made me wild, wild, wild at heart

The cameras had flashes, they caused the car crashes

But I'm not a star

If you love me, you'll love me

'Cause I'm wild, wild at heart

If you love me, you'll love me

'Cause I'm wild, wild at heart

'Cause, baby, I'm wild at heart

If you love me, you'll love me

'Cause I'm wild at heart

Baby, I'm wild, wild at heart

If they love me, they'll love me

'Cause I'm wild, wild at heart

If they love me, they'll love me

'Cause I'm wild, wild at heart

