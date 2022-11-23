Lirik Lagu (Ghost) Riders in the Sky - Johnny Cash dan Fakta di Baliknya

(Ghost) Riders in the Sky - Johnny Cash

An old cowboy went riding out

One dark and windy day

Upon a ridge he rested

As he went along his way

When all at once a mighty herd

Of red eyed cows he saw

Plowin' through the ragged skies

And up the cloudy draw

Their brands were still on fire

And their hooves were made of steel

Their horns were black and shiny

And their hot breath he could feel

A bolt of fear went through him

As they thundered through the sky

For he saw the riders coming hard

And he heard their mournful cry

Yippie-yi-o

Yippie-yi-yay

Ghost riders in the sky

Their faces gaunt

Their eyes were blurred

Their shirts all soaked with sweat

He's riding hard to catch that herd

But he ain't caught 'em yet

'Cause they've got to ride forever

On that range up in the sky

On horses snorting fire

As they ride on, hear their cry

As the riders loped on by him

He heard one call his name

'If you wanna save your soul

From hell a-riding on our range