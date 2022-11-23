Lirik Lagu The Strays - Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Strays - Sleeping With Sirens

Hubcaps and ashtrays

I was born but I wasn't raised

The big wheel the black space

Tried my best but wasn't praised

Hell is so close to Heaven

Hell is so close to Heaven

Hold on don't look back

You know we're better were better than that

Lost and thrown away

You know we're better were better than that

We are the strays (whoah)

We are the strays (whoah)

Train tracks to the stage

Play that role, the one you made

Long nights and the worst days

Lived it all, but I didn't break

Hell is so close to Heaven

Hell is so close to Heaven

Hold on don't look back

You know we're better were better than that

Lost and thrown away

You know we're better were better than that

We are the strays (whoah)

We are the strays (whoah)