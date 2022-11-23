Lirik Lagu The Strays - Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Strays - Sleeping With Sirens
Hubcaps and ashtrays
I was born but I wasn't raised
The big wheel the black space
Tried my best but wasn't praised
Hell is so close to Heaven
Hell is so close to Heaven
Hold on don't look back
You know we're better were better than that
Lost and thrown away
You know we're better were better than that
We are the strays (whoah)
We are the strays (whoah)
Train tracks to the stage
Play that role, the one you made
Long nights and the worst days
Lived it all, but I didn't break
Hell is so close to Heaven
Hell is so close to Heaven
Hold on don't look back
You know we're better were better than that
Lost and thrown away
You know we're better were better than that
We are the strays (whoah)
We are the strays (whoah)
Artikel Pilihan