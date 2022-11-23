Lirik Lagu Legends - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Legends - Sleeping with Sirens
We could be legends
We could be legends
We could be legends after all
Hey woh-oh-oh-oh
We could be legends after all
Hey woh-oh-oh-oh
Do you remember being young?
The world in our hands, your heart in a song
Do you remember being young? (Remember, remember)
Nothing's ever what it seems
Forget who you are, forget our dream
I think it's time that we believe (remember, remember)
We could be wild, we could be free
We can be anything in life we wanna be
We could move mountains
We can break walls
We can stand tall enough to fight and never fall
We could be legends after all
Hey woh-oh-oh-oh
We could be legends after all
Hey woh-oh-oh-oh
We could be legends after all
Do you remember growing up?
Standing all alone, your back to the sun
Do you remember growing up? (Remember, remember)
Tell me I was gonna be
If we win or lose wear your heart on your sleeve
I think it's time that we believe (remember, remember)
We could be wild, we could be free
We can be anything in life we wanna be
We could move mountains
We can break walls
We can stand tall enough to fight and never fall
