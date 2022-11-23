Lirik Lagu Legends - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Legends - Sleeping with Sirens

We could be legends

We could be legends

We could be legends after all

Hey woh-oh-oh-oh

We could be legends after all

Hey woh-oh-oh-oh

Do you remember being young?

The world in our hands, your heart in a song

Do you remember being young? (Remember, remember)

Nothing's ever what it seems

Forget who you are, forget our dream

I think it's time that we believe (remember, remember)

We could be wild, we could be free

We can be anything in life we wanna be

We could move mountains

We can break walls

We can stand tall enough to fight and never fall

We could be legends after all

Hey woh-oh-oh-oh

We could be legends after all

Hey woh-oh-oh-oh

We could be legends after all

Do you remember growing up?

Standing all alone, your back to the sun

Do you remember growing up? (Remember, remember)

Tell me I was gonna be

If we win or lose wear your heart on your sleeve

I think it's time that we believe (remember, remember)

We could be wild, we could be free

We can be anything in life we wanna be

We could move mountains

We can break walls

We can stand tall enough to fight and never fall