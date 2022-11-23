Lirik Lagu Complete Collapse - Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Complete Collapse - Sleeping With Sirens
I woke up from a dream
Into this waking nightmare
I'm somewhere in between
I can feel it in my bones
I'm my own worst enemy
But I think I kinda like it
What's wrong with being me?
I don't know, I don't know
Sometimes (hey)
I don't wanna feel nothin' on the inside (hey)
I don't wanna feel nothin' unless it feels right (hey)
Probably why I'm always outta control (hey)
Tryin' to find real life (hey)
Tell me why you wanna play it on the safe side (hey)
Heard the road to hell is paved in a straight line (hey)
But it's better the devil you know
Than the devil you don't
Is this reality?
We stare through shattered lenses
There's nothin' here to see
'Cause we all die alone
Hold my hand above the flame
To bring me to my senses
What's it like inside my brain?
You don't wanna know, wanna know
Sometimes (hey)
I don't wanna feel nothin' on the inside (hey)
I don't wanna feel nothin' unless it feels right (hey)
Probably why I'm always outta control (hey)
Tryin' to find real life (hey)
Tell me why you wanna play it on the safe side (hey)
Heard the road to hell is paved in a straight line (hey)
But it's better the devil you know
Than the devil you don't
I woke up from a dream
Into this waking nightmare
I'm somewhere in between
I can feel it in my bones
Is this reality?
We stare through shattered lenses
There's nothin' here to see
'Cause we all die alone, 'cause we all die alone
Sometimes (hey)
I don't wanna feel nothin' on the inside (hey)
I don't wanna feel nothin' unless it feels right (hey)
Probably why I'm always outta control (it's why I'm always outta control)
Tryin' to find real life (hey)
Tell me why you wanna play it on the safe side (hey, safe side)
Heard the road to hell was paved in a straight line (hey, a straight line)
But it's better the devil you know
Than the devil you don't
The devil you know is the devil you don't
But it's better the devil you know
Than the devil you don't
Credits
Artis: Sleeping with Sirens
Album: Complete Collapse
Dirilis: 2022
Penulis lagu: Andrew Marcus Baylis / Jack Fowler / Kellin Bostwick / Michael Whitworth
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Lagu berjudul Complete Collapse dinyanyikan oleh band rock asal Orlando, Sleeping with Sirens. Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2022 dan termasuk dalam album dengan judul yang sama, Complete Collapse.
Artikel Pilihan