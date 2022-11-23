Lirik Lagu Complete Collapse - Sleeping With Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Complete Collapse - Sleeping With Sirens

I woke up from a dream

Into this waking nightmare

I'm somewhere in between

I can feel it in my bones

I'm my own worst enemy

But I think I kinda like it

What's wrong with being me?

I don't know, I don't know

Sometimes (hey)

I don't wanna feel nothin' on the inside (hey)

I don't wanna feel nothin' unless it feels right (hey)

Probably why I'm always outta control (hey)

Tryin' to find real life (hey)

Tell me why you wanna play it on the safe side (hey)

Heard the road to hell is paved in a straight line (hey)

But it's better the devil you know

Than the devil you don't

Is this reality?

We stare through shattered lenses

There's nothin' here to see

'Cause we all die alone

Hold my hand above the flame

To bring me to my senses

What's it like inside my brain?

You don't wanna know, wanna know

Sometimes (hey)

I don't wanna feel nothin' on the inside (hey)

I don't wanna feel nothin' unless it feels right (hey)

Probably why I'm always outta control (hey)

Tryin' to find real life (hey)

Tell me why you wanna play it on the safe side (hey)

Heard the road to hell is paved in a straight line (hey)

But it's better the devil you know

Than the devil you don't

I woke up from a dream

Into this waking nightmare

I'm somewhere in between

I can feel it in my bones

Is this reality?

We stare through shattered lenses

There's nothin' here to see

'Cause we all die alone, 'cause we all die alone

Sometimes (hey)

I don't wanna feel nothin' on the inside (hey)

I don't wanna feel nothin' unless it feels right (hey)

Probably why I'm always outta control (it's why I'm always outta control)

Tryin' to find real life (hey)

Tell me why you wanna play it on the safe side (hey, safe side)

Heard the road to hell was paved in a straight line (hey, a straight line)

But it's better the devil you know

Than the devil you don't

The devil you know is the devil you don't

But it's better the devil you know

Than the devil you don't

Credits

Artis: Sleeping with Sirens

Album: Complete Collapse

Dirilis: 2022

Penulis lagu: Andrew Marcus Baylis / Jack Fowler / Kellin Bostwick / Michael Whitworth

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu berjudul Complete Collapse dinyanyikan oleh band rock asal Orlando, Sleeping with Sirens. Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2022 dan termasuk dalam album dengan judul yang sama, Complete Collapse.