Lirik Lagu Ctrl + Alt + Del­ - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ctrl + Alt + Del - Sleeping with Sirens
I scratched these scars into my skin to feel something
Feels like a wave dragging me down, I start to drown
I sink into oblivion, then start again
Come up for air before I drown
I won't back down
I haven't been the same since the last time you saw me
Point your finger, place the blame
This might come right back to haunt me
Lately, I've been so fucking beyond me
I've been airing out all my dirty laundry
Upside down, 'round and 'round
Upside down, crashing to the ground
I scratched these scars into my skin to feel something
Feels like a wave dragging me down, I start to drown
I sink into oblivion, then start again
Come up for air before I drown
I won't back down
Why do I always fall for the things that I don't need?
My stomach sinks, I scream 'til my throat bleeds
Last ride, one last drink
I'm tongue-tied, no heartbeat
On my words, I'm choking
I can't stop, keep going
I scratched these scars into my skin to feel something
Feels like a wave dragging me down, I start to drown
I sink into oblivion, then start again
Come up for air before I drown
I won't back down
No hope, no wishing
Is anyone listening?
No hope, no wishing
Is anyone listening?
Yeah
