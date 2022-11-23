Lirik Lagu Ctrl + Alt + Del­ - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ctrl + Alt + Del­ - Sleeping with Sirens

I scratched these scars into my skin to feel something

Feels like a wave dragging me down, I start to drown

I sink into oblivion, then start again

Come up for air before I drown

I won't back down

I haven't been the same since the last time you saw me

Point your finger, place the blame

This might come right back to haunt me

Lately, I've been so fucking beyond me

I've been airing out all my dirty laundry

Upside down, 'round and 'round

Upside down, crashing to the ground

I scratched these scars into my skin to feel something

Feels like a wave dragging me down, I start to drown

I sink into oblivion, then start again

Come up for air before I drown

I won't back down

Why do I always fall for the things that I don't need?

My stomach sinks, I scream 'til my throat bleeds

Last ride, one last drink

I'm tongue-tied, no heartbeat

On my words, I'm choking

I can't stop, keep going

I scratched these scars into my skin to feel something

Feels like a wave dragging me down, I start to drown

I sink into oblivion, then start again

Come up for air before I drown

I won't back down

No hope, no wishing

Is anyone listening?

No hope, no wishing

Is anyone listening?

Yeah