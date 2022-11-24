Lirik Lagu The Greatest – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Greatest – Lana Del Rey

I miss Long Beach and I miss you, babe

I miss dancing with you the most of all

I miss the bar where the Beach Boys would go

Dennis' last stop before Kokomo

Those nights were on fire

We couldn't get higher

We didn't know that we had it all

But nobody warns you before the fall

And I'm wasted

Don't leave, I just need a wake-up call

I'm facing the greatest

The greatest loss of them all

The culture is lit and I had a ball

I guess I'm signing off after all

I miss New York and I miss the music

Me and my friends, we miss rock 'n' roll

I want shit to feel just like it used to

And baby, I was doing nothing the most of all

The culture is lit

And if this is it

I had a ball

I guess that I'm burned out after all

I'm wasted

Don't leave, I just need a wake-up call

I'm facing the greatest

The greatest loss of them all

The culture is lit and I had a ball

I guess that I'm burned out after all

If this is it, I'm signing off

Miss doing nothing the most of all

Hawaii just missed a fireball

L.A. is in flames, it's getting hot

Kanye West is blond and gone

"Life on Mars" ain't just a song

Oh, the live stream's almost on