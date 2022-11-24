Lirik Lagu The Greatest – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

I miss Long Beach and I miss you, babe
I miss dancing with you the most of all
I miss the bar where the Beach Boys would go
Dennis' last stop before Kokomo
Those nights were on fire
We couldn't get higher
We didn't know that we had it all
But nobody warns you before the fall
And I'm wasted
Don't leave, I just need a wake-up call
I'm facing the greatest
The greatest loss of them all
The culture is lit and I had a ball
I guess I'm signing off after all
I miss New York and I miss the music
Me and my friends, we miss rock 'n' roll
I want shit to feel just like it used to
And baby, I was doing nothing the most of all
The culture is lit
And if this is it
I had a ball
I guess that I'm burned out after all
I'm wasted
Don't leave, I just need a wake-up call
I'm facing the greatest
The greatest loss of them all
The culture is lit and I had a ball
I guess that I'm burned out after all
If this is it, I'm signing off
Miss doing nothing the most of all
Hawaii just missed a fireball
L.A. is in flames, it's getting hot
Kanye West is blond and gone
"Life on Mars" ain't just a song
Oh, the live stream's almost on
