Lirik Lagu California – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

You don't ever have to be stronger than you really are
When you're lying in my arms, baby
You don't ever have to go faster than your fastest pace
Or faster than my fastest cars
I shouldn't have done it, but I read it in your letter
You said to a friend that you wish you were doing better
I wanted to reach out, but I never said a thing
I wanted to call you, but I didn't say a thing
Two, three, four
Oh, I'll pick you up
If you come back to America, just hit me up
'Cause this is crazy love, I'll catch you on the flip side
If you come back to California, you should just hit me up
We'll do whatever you want, travel wherever how far
We'll hit up all the old places
We'll have a party, we'll dance 'til dawn
I'll pick up all of your Vogues and all of your Rolling Stones
Your favorite liquor off the top shelf
I'll throw a party all night long
You don't ever have to be stronger than you really are
When you're lying in my arms, and, honey
You don't ever have to act cooler than you think you should
You're brighter than the brightest stars
You're scared to win, scared to lose
I've heard the war was over if you really choose
The one in and around you
You hate the heat, you got the blues
Changing like the weather, oh, that's so like you
The Santa Ana moves you (two, three, four)
