Lirik Lagu California – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

California – Lana Del Rey

You don't ever have to be stronger than you really are

When you're lying in my arms, baby

You don't ever have to go faster than your fastest pace

Or faster than my fastest cars

I shouldn't have done it, but I read it in your letter

You said to a friend that you wish you were doing better

I wanted to reach out, but I never said a thing

I shouldn't have done it, but I read it in your letter

You said to a friend that you wish you were doing better

I wanted to call you, but I didn't say a thing

Two, three, four

Oh, I'll pick you up

If you come back to America, just hit me up

'Cause this is crazy love, I'll catch you on the flip side

If you come back to California, you should just hit me up

We'll do whatever you want, travel wherever how far

We'll hit up all the old places

We'll have a party, we'll dance 'til dawn

I'll pick up all of your Vogues and all of your Rolling Stones

Your favorite liquor off the top shelf

I'll throw a party all night long

You don't ever have to be stronger than you really are

When you're lying in my arms, and, honey

You don't ever have to act cooler than you think you should

You're brighter than the brightest stars

You're scared to win, scared to lose

I've heard the war was over if you really choose

The one in and around you

You hate the heat, you got the blues

Changing like the weather, oh, that's so like you

The Santa Ana moves you (two, three, four)

Oh, I'll pick you up

If you come back to America, just hit me up

'Cause this is crazy love, I'll catch you on the flip side

If you come back to California, you should just hit me up

We'll do whatever you want, travel wherever how far

We'll hit up all the old places

We'll have a party, we'll dance 'til dawn

I'll pick up all of your Vogues and all of your Rolling Stones

Your favorite liquor off the top shelf

I'll throw a party all night long

Oh, I'll pick you up

If you come back to America, just hit me up

'Cause this is crazy love, I'll catch you on the flip side

If you come back to California, you should just hit me up

