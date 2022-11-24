Lirik Lagu How to Disappear – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

How to Disappear – Lana Del Rey
John met me down on the boulevard
Cried on his shoulder 'cause life is hard
The waves came in over my head
What you been up to, my baby?
Haven't seen you 'round here lately
All of the guys tell me lies, but you don't
You just crack another beer
And pretend that you're still here
This is how to disappear
This is how to disappear
Joe met me down at the training yard
Cuts on his face 'cause he fought too hard
I know he's in over his head
But I love that man like nobody can
He moves mountains and pounds them to ground again
I watched the guys getting high as they fight
For the things that they hold dear
To forget the things they fear
This is how to disappear
This is how to disappear
Now it's been years since I left New York
I've got a kid and two cats in the yard
The California sun and the movie stars
I watch the skies getting light as I write, as I
Think about those years
As I whisper in your ear
I'm always going to be right here
No one's going anywhere
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Norman F*cking Rockwell!
Tahun Rilis : 2019
