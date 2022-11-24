Lirik Lagu How to Disappear – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

How to Disappear – Lana Del Rey

John met me down on the boulevard

Cried on his shoulder 'cause life is hard

The waves came in over my head

What you been up to, my baby?

Haven't seen you 'round here lately

All of the guys tell me lies, but you don't

You just crack another beer

And pretend that you're still here

This is how to disappear

This is how to disappear

Joe met me down at the training yard

Cuts on his face 'cause he fought too hard

I know he's in over his head

But I love that man like nobody can

He moves mountains and pounds them to ground again

I watched the guys getting high as they fight

For the things that they hold dear

To forget the things they fear

This is how to disappear

This is how to disappear

Now it's been years since I left New York

I've got a kid and two cats in the yard

The California sun and the movie stars

I watch the skies getting light as I write, as I

Think about those years

As I whisper in your ear

I'm always going to be right here

No one's going anywhere

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey

Album : Norman F*cking Rockwell!

Tahun Rilis : 2019