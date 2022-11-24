Lirik Lagu Halfway Right – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Halfway Right – Linkin Park

I scream at myself when there's nobody else to fight

I don't lose, I don't win

If I'm wrong, then I'm halfway right

Used to get high with the dead end kids

Abandoned houses where the shadows lived

I never been higher than I was that night

I woke up driving my car

I couldn't see then what I see right now

The road dissolving like an empty vow

Couldn't remember where I'd been that night

I knew I took it too far

All you said to do was slow down

I remember, now I remember

All you said to do was slow down

But I was already gone

I scream at myself when there's nobody else to fight

I don't lose, I don't win

If I'm wrong, then I'm halfway right

I know what I want, but it feels like I'm paralyzed

I don't lose, I don't win

If I'm wrong, then I'm halfway right (Halafway right)

Told me, kid, you're going way too fast

You burn too bright, you know you'll never last

It was bullshit then, I guess it makes sense now

I woke up driving my car

Said I'd lose you if I lost control

I just laughed because what do they know?

Here I am standing all alone

Because I took it too far

All you said to do was slow down

I remember, now I remember

All you said to do was slow down

But I was already gone