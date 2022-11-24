Lirik Lagu Halfway Right – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

I scream at myself when there's nobody else to fight
I don't lose, I don't win
If I'm wrong, then I'm halfway right
Used to get high with the dead end kids
Abandoned houses where the shadows lived
I never been higher than I was that night
I woke up driving my car
I couldn't see then what I see right now
The road dissolving like an empty vow
Couldn't remember where I'd been that night
I knew I took it too far
All you said to do was slow down
I remember, now I remember
All you said to do was slow down
But I was already gone
I scream at myself when there's nobody else to fight
I don't lose, I don't win
If I'm wrong, then I'm halfway right
I know what I want, but it feels like I'm paralyzed
I don't lose, I don't win
If I'm wrong, then I'm halfway right (Halafway right)
Told me, kid, you're going way too fast
You burn too bright, you know you'll never last
It was bullshit then, I guess it makes sense now
I woke up driving my car
Said I'd lose you if I lost control
I just laughed because what do they know?
Here I am standing all alone
Because I took it too far
All you said to do was slow down
I remember, now I remember
All you said to do was slow down
But I was already gone
