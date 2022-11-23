Lirik Lagu Fight or Run - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fight or Run - The Xcerts

We were just two kids on a soft sprung bed

Stealing at the ceiling, knowing the dream was dead

It was over

Still, I laid with you until morning light

You said, “baby, don’t worry, we will be alright”

You had hope that we could find a way to cope

Spin your heart out, spin your heart out

When it all comes, when it all comes

Undone, will you fight or run?

Now the house is cold since we’ve come undone

I ran to you so quickly, but it wasn’t enough

You were broken

‘Cause you lost a friend to the dark and despair

You wrapped your arms around me, but it couldn’t repair

Your heart’s hope that we could find a way to cope

Spin your heart out, spin your heart out

When it all comes, when it all comes

Undone, will you fight or run?

Spin your heart out, spin your heart out

When it all comes, when it all comes

Undone, will you fight or run?

Woo

Pacing up and down by the side of the road

I begged you to calm down, said I’d take you home

But I knew I couldn’t fix, knew I couldn’t fix your heart

Spin your heart out, spin your heart out

When it all comes, when it all comes

Undone, will you fight or run?

Spin your heart out, spin your heart out

When it all comes, when it all comes

Undone, will you fight or run?

Spin your heart out, spin your heart out

When it all comes, when it all comes

Undone, will you fight or run?

Will you fight or run?

Will you fight or run?

Title: Fight or Run

Artist: The Xcerts

Album: Wildheart Dreaming

Dirilis: 2019