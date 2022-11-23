Lirik Lagu Ready to Call - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ready to Call - The Xcerts

Oh, oh

Oh, oh

I can feel my heart sink slowly like a stone

Running through the city, lasting on my own

We were just kids, we were growing up

Now nothing is changed so I’m not giving up

I’m running to you

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

I can only see you when you’re sound asleep

A picture that’s perfect, I just wanna dream

We were just kids, we were playing tough

Now I’m taking the hit and I’m not giving up

I’m running to you

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

I’m running

I’m running

I’m running to your love

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

(Oh, oh)

Breathe in, breath out

(Oh, oh)

Sink or, or dance

(Oh, oh)

We’re not gonna live life hopin’

(Oh, oh)

We don’t break ’cause we’re good with broken

I can feel my heart sink slowly like a stone

Sorry what I did, kid, I know it was wrong

But we were just kids, we were growing up

Now you’re feeling stuck and I’m feeling f*cked

So I’m running to you

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

I’m running

I’m running

I’m running to your love

When you’re ready

When you’re ready

When you’re ready to call

(Oh, oh)

When you’re ready to call

(Oh, oh)

When you’re ready to call

(Oh, oh)

When you’re ready to call

(Oh, oh)

When you’re ready to call