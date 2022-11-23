Lirik Lagu Costline – Hollow Coves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Costline – Hollow Coves

I'm leaving home for the coastline

Some place under the sun

I feel my heart for the first time

'Cause now I'm moving on yeah

I'm moving

And there's a place that I've dreamed of

Where I can free my mind

I hear the sounds of the season

And lose all, sense of time

I'm moving far away

To a sunny place

Where it's just you and me

Feels like we're in a dream

You know what I mean

I'm moving far away

To a sunny place

Where it's just you and me

Feels like we're in a dream

You know what I mean

I'm leaving home for the coastline

Some place under the sun

I feel my heart for the first time

'Cause now I'm moving on yeah

I'm moving

And there's a place that I've dreamed of

Where I can free my mind

I hear the sounds of the season

And lose all sense of time

I'm moving far away

To a sunny place

Where it's just you and me

Feels like we're in a dream

You know what I mean

I'm moving far away

To a sunny place

Where it's just you and me

Feels like we're in a dream

You know what I mean

I'm moving far away

To a sunny place

Where it's just you and me

Feels like we're in a dream

You know what I mean

