Lirik Lagu Interlude – Hollow Coves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Interlude – Hollow Coves

Sunlight fell and reminded me that life can be so gracious sometimes

And I felt like everything around me was connected somehow

Mm

At night I hear the rhythm of the ocean as it breaks on the shore

And I think about all the things that I am grateful for

And they say, hold on to the ones you love

Keep 'em close to you

And they say, hold on to this time we have

And let the light shine through

Sometimes I get a little bit emotional when I see love unfold

Two hearts bound by reflections of the memories they'll forever hold

And they say, hold on to the ones you love

Keep 'em close to you

And they say, hold on to this time we have

And let the light shine through

There are blessings all around you

Open up your eyes

Feel the sunlight fall upon you

Let it free your mind

There are blessings all around you

Take a step outside

Let your heart shine in a new light

See it come alive

And they say, hold on to the ones you love

Keep 'em close to you

And they say, hold on to this time we have

And let the light shine through

Credit