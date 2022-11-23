Lirik Lagu She’s Casual – The Hunna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Casual – The Hunna
And every night I feel the same
My girl turns and walks away
Every time I hear her name
It's without her
And all she does is play these games
It's always been her claim to fame
Every time I hear her name
It's disaster
She makes my heart beat go faster
The thing is I trust her
Because she's casual, she likes it
Mine and she knows it
Gives when I need it
Says to me, "Can you feel it?"
She's casual, but she don't mind
And from the dark to the morning light
She waits beside me and I know that I will feel alright
She's all I want to see
She won't ask why I look in her eyes
I think I've been looking for you all my life
And you ask me what I've been doing with my time
I've been searching for you baby
Because she's casual, she likes it
Mine and she knows it
Gives when I need it
Says to me, "Can you feel it?"
She's casual, but she don't mind
She makes my heartbeat go faster
The thing is I trust her
She makes my heartbeat go faster
The thing is I trust her
Because she's casual, she likes it
Mine and she knows it
Gives when I need it
Says to me, "Can you feel it?"
She's casual, but she don't mind
