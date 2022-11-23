Lirik Lagu She’s Casual – The Hunna dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Casual – The Hunna

And every night I feel the same

My girl turns and walks away

Every time I hear her name

It's without her

And all she does is play these games

It's always been her claim to fame

Every time I hear her name

It's disaster

She makes my heart beat go faster

The thing is I trust her

Because she's casual, she likes it

Mine and she knows it

Gives when I need it

Says to me, "Can you feel it?"

She's casual, but she don't mind

And from the dark to the morning light

She waits beside me and I know that I will feel alright

She's all I want to see

She won't ask why I look in her eyes

I think I've been looking for you all my life

And you ask me what I've been doing with my time

I've been searching for you baby

Because she's casual, she likes it

Mine and she knows it

Gives when I need it

Says to me, "Can you feel it?"

She's casual, but she don't mind

She makes my heartbeat go faster

The thing is I trust her

She makes my heartbeat go faster

The thing is I trust her

Because she's casual, she likes it

Mine and she knows it

Gives when I need it

Says to me, "Can you feel it?"

She's casual, but she don't mind