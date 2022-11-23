Lirik Lagu Soon Finland – Heidi (The Girl with The Hair) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Soon Finland – Heidi (The Girl with The Hair)

No pills, no therapy

Won't you take my hand and travel with me

Or maybe stay inside and watch TV

Or maybe cook the fish we caught from the sea

Let's walk along the coast

Let me show you who loves you most

Or maybe just stay and lay on our bed

Talk of things that drives us mad

Or maybe go to Finland to visit your mom and dad

Travel a lot 'til our friends wonder where we at

I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too

I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too

I'll hold you through the night

Won't even let you go when the sun's shining bright

Let's go outside and hop on our boat

Or just drive along the road

Or maybe go to Finland to visit your mom and dad

Travel a lot 'til our friends wonder where we at

I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too

I believe I can heal you, and you can heal me too

I will always find you wherever you will go

Love you so hard 'til I fall on the ground, you know

Oh, I miss you, my dear

And I hope to see you here

Oh, I love you, my dear

Soon I hope to have you near

Credit