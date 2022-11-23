Lirik Lagu Drop It Like It’s Hot! – Haarper (Prod. Luga) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Drop It Like It’s Hot! – Haarper (Prod. Luga)
Gasoline down ya throat
Light da match, spark da floor
Take ya pick, who gon' go?
Immolate, Geronimo
Gasoline down ya throat
Light da match, spark da floor
Take ya pick, who gon' go?
Immolate, Geronimo
Watch it prance, watch it dance, watch the flash, my stance
Gettin' ready for the army to advance my land
Got da green, got da team, got da camp, my camp
Burn 'em hot above the fire in trance, no chance
I'ma burn up their esophagus, caught da hippopotamus
Hoarse in the river, vocals coarse in da providence
Got em screaming pleadin' for their Savior, yeah the ominous
Holding on to meaning when I'm beaming at the populace
My money gettin' greener
My demeanor cleaner
Sweep 'em with da mop
They drop. they drop, they drop, they drop
Shootin' them birds, make 'em bloody buckshots, shots, shots
(Drop it like it's hot, yuh)
I just wanna kill off, foes with da trigger
Plunge with da Dao, now yo body in da river
Chop em like Kenpachi, cook em teriyaki
Got da upper hand, Magatama like Itachi
Watch it prance, watch it dance, watch the flash, my stance
Gettin' ready for the army to advance my land
Got da green, got da team, got da camp, my camp
Burn 'em high above da fire in trance, no chance
Crack a collarbone, snap with da bass right at yo dome
BFG shattering ya team, gonna clean like Listerine
The dirt the mess, fuck all the rest
My collar clean, rupture their nest
I dip with Anna on my chest
Gyp da crest and never less
My money gettin' greener
My demeanor cleaner
Sweep em with da mop
They drop, they drop, they drop, they drop
Shootin' them birds, make em bloody buckshots, shots, shots
(Drop it like it's hot, yuh)
Credit
Artis: Haarper, Luga
Penulis lagu: Richard MctLaughlin
Album: Drop It Like It's Hot!
Rilis: 2020
