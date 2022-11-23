Lirik Lagu Drop It Like It’s Hot! – Haarper (Prod. Luga) dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Drop It Like It’s Hot! – Haarper (Prod. Luga)

Gasoline down ya throat

Light da match, spark da floor

Take ya pick, who gon' go?

Immolate, Geronimo

Gasoline down ya throat

Light da match, spark da floor

Take ya pick, who gon' go?

Immolate, Geronimo

Watch it prance, watch it dance, watch the flash, my stance

Gettin' ready for the army to advance my land

Got da green, got da team, got da camp, my camp

Burn 'em hot above the fire in trance, no chance

I'ma burn up their esophagus, caught da hippopotamus

Hoarse in the river, vocals coarse in da providence

Got em screaming pleadin' for their Savior, yeah the ominous

Holding on to meaning when I'm beaming at the populace

My money gettin' greener

My demeanor cleaner

Sweep 'em with da mop

They drop. they drop, they drop, they drop

Shootin' them birds, make 'em bloody buckshots, shots, shots

(Drop it like it's hot, yuh)

I just wanna kill off, foes with da trigger

Plunge with da Dao, now yo body in da river

Chop em like Kenpachi, cook em teriyaki

Got da upper hand, Magatama like Itachi

Watch it prance, watch it dance, watch the flash, my stance

Gettin' ready for the army to advance my land

Got da green, got da team, got da camp, my camp

Burn 'em high above da fire in trance, no chance

Crack a collarbone, snap with da bass right at yo dome

BFG shattering ya team, gonna clean like Listerine

The dirt the mess, fuck all the rest

My collar clean, rupture their nest

I dip with Anna on my chest

Gyp da crest and never less

My money gettin' greener

My demeanor cleaner

Sweep em with da mop

They drop, they drop, they drop, they drop

Shootin' them birds, make em bloody buckshots, shots, shots

(Drop it like it's hot, yuh)

Credit

Artis: Haarper, Luga

Penulis lagu: Richard MctLaughlin

Album: Drop It Like It's Hot!

Rilis: 2020