Lirik Lagu I Got My Mojo Working - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Got My Mojo Working

[Intro]

I got my mojo working, but it just won't work on you

[Verse 1]

I got my mojo working, but it just won't work on you

I got my mojo working, but it just won't work on you

You know I want you so badly, I just don't know what to do

[Verse 2]

I'm going down to Lou-sana, gonna get me mojo there, yeah

I'm going down to Lou-sana, goin' get me mojo there, alright

I wanna get all the women, yeah, right under my chair

[Verse 3]

I got an old gypsy woman now, giving me good advice

I got an old gypsy woman, giving me good advice, alright

I got a whole lotta tricks, here right under my eyes, yeah, uh

I got my mojo working

(I got my mojo working)

I got my mojo working now

(I got my mojo working)

I got my mojo working now

(I got my mojo working)

I got my mojo working now, right now, yeah

(I got my mojo working)

I got my mojo working, but it just won't work on you

(Oh oh)

[Intrumental]

I got my mojo working now

(I got my mojo working)

I got my mojo working now

(I got my mojo working)

I got my mojo working, right now

(I got my mojo working)

I got my mojo working

(I got my mojo working)