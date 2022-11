Lirik Lagu Can’t Nobody Love You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Nobody Love You

[Verse 1]

Can't nobody love you

Like I'm loving you, baby

'Cause they don't know how

To love you like I do

[Chorus]

Can't nobody love you

Like I'm loving you right now

'Cause they don't know how

To love you like I do, oh

[Verse 2]

I'm going to love you in the morning

Love you late at night

I ain't going to stop loving you

Till you tell me everything's alright, oh

[Chorus]

Can't nobody love you

Like I'm loving you right now

'Cause they don't know how

To love you like I do

[Verse 3]

Can't nobody kiss you

(Can't nobody kiss you)

Like I'm kissing you right now, little girl

'Cause they don't know how to kiss you like I do

[Verse 4]

And there ain't nobody that can talk to you

(Can't nobody love you)

Like I'm talking to you right now

'Cause they don't know how to talk to you like I do

[Verse 5]

Listen now

Sam bought you cake and ice cream

Called you cherry pie

Ray Charles called you his sunshine

But you're the apple, apple of my eye, oh

[Chorus]

Can't nobody love you

Like I'm loving you right now

'Cause they don't know how to love you like I do

No they don't know how to love you like I do