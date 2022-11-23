Lirik Lagu Where is The Love – Hanin Dhiya feat NIve dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Where is The Love – Hanin Dhiya feat NIve

You were the one who told me maybe

Maybe our hearts they've had enough

I was a soul who needed saying

Where is the love

Enough is enough

I pick up the phone I hear you calling

The weight of the world hangs off your words

And why do we fight this feeling darling

Where is the love

Enough is enough

I know that your heart can fight your mind

Baby I gotta know we still got time

You were never one to leave me all alone

So why you gotta treat me so cold

Without you losing my head

My heart is about to explode

I know what we're feeling in the moment

You say that you don't know where we're going

Without you losing my head

Cause love's just a moment we had

Afraid another love lost I know

Alone in the world you heart's gone so cold

I know you won't end up with your heart broke

Baby my love is always enough

I know that your heart can fight your mind

Baby I gotta know we still got time

You were never one to leave me all alone

So why you gotta treat me so cold

Without you losing my head

My heart is about to explode

I know what we're feeling in the moment

You say that you don't know where we're going

Without you losing my head

Cause love's just a moment we had

I remember summer nights were lonely

Don't wanna think about what we're might be

Why can't you just be my one and only

Tell me what you want

There's no one else

I'm saying all of my love

So don't say goodbye