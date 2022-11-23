Lirik Lagu Where is The Love – Hanin Dhiya feat NIve dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Where is The Love – Hanin Dhiya feat NIve
You were the one who told me maybe
Maybe our hearts they've had enough
I was a soul who needed saying
Where is the love
Enough is enough
I pick up the phone I hear you calling
The weight of the world hangs off your words
And why do we fight this feeling darling
Where is the love
Enough is enough
I know that your heart can fight your mind
Baby I gotta know we still got time
You were never one to leave me all alone
So why you gotta treat me so cold
Without you losing my head
My heart is about to explode
I know what we're feeling in the moment
You say that you don't know where we're going
Without you losing my head
Cause love's just a moment we had
Afraid another love lost I know
Alone in the world you heart's gone so cold
I know you won't end up with your heart broke
Baby my love is always enough
I know that your heart can fight your mind
Baby I gotta know we still got time
You were never one to leave me all alone
So why you gotta treat me so cold
Without you losing my head
My heart is about to explode
I know what we're feeling in the moment
You say that you don't know where we're going
Without you losing my head
Cause love's just a moment we had
I remember summer nights were lonely
Don't wanna think about what we're might be
Why can't you just be my one and only
Tell me what you want
There's no one else
I'm saying all of my love
So don't say goodbye
Artikel Pilihan