Lirik Lagu What More Can I Do - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What More Can I Do
What more can I do
(Ooh, ooh)
You know I'd gladly, lose myself to you
(Ooh, ooh)
But something always holds me back
(Aah, aah)
I wish I knew what it is that stops me
(Aah, aah)
From loving you, the way it should be
(Aah, aah)
Oh, oh, oh, oh!
What more can I do
(Ooh, ooh)
I'm trying hard, I know I could believe in you
(Ooh, ooh)
But something always keeps a hold on me, and just won't let me go
(Aah, aah)
Such a burning pulling inside
(Aah, aah)
While I'm trying to hide
That I want you to own me, own me
(Aah, aah)
Oh, oh, oh, yeah!
What more can I say
(Ooh, ooh)
I've said it all now
Got such a lot to lose and price to pay
(Ooh, ooh)
If you ignore me, what more can I do
(What more can I do)
Oh, what more can I do
(Ooh)
Oh, what more can I do
(Ooh)
Artis: The Zombies
Album: The Zombies
Tahun: 1965
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Chris White
Artikel Pilihan