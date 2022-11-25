Lirik Lagu What More Can I Do - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What More Can I Do

What more can I do

(Ooh, ooh)

You know I'd gladly, lose myself to you

(Ooh, ooh)

But something always holds me back

(Aah, aah)

I wish I knew what it is that stops me

(Aah, aah)

From loving you, the way it should be

(Aah, aah)

Oh, oh, oh, oh!

What more can I do

(Ooh, ooh)

I'm trying hard, I know I could believe in you

(Ooh, ooh)

But something always keeps a hold on me, and just won't let me go

(Aah, aah)

Such a burning pulling inside

(Aah, aah)

While I'm trying to hide

That I want you to own me, own me

(Aah, aah)

Oh, oh, oh, yeah!

What more can I say

(Ooh, ooh)

I've said it all now

Got such a lot to lose and price to pay

(Ooh, ooh)

If you ignore me, what more can I do

(What more can I do)

Oh, what more can I do

(Ooh)

Oh, what more can I do

(Ooh)

Artis: The Zombies

Album: The Zombies

Tahun: 1965

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Chris White